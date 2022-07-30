Jorge Murillo Wins Men’s 200 Breast in 2:12.74 at Cary Futures on Night 3

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- CARY

July 27-30, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting night 3 of Futures in Cary was Jorge Murillo. The 30 year old Murillo won the men’s 200 breast in a 2:12.74. That was a huge swim for Murillo as it is his third fastest swim in the event ever and fastest since 2015. Murillo competed for Colombia at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. This swim here was faster than both his swims in the event at both Olympics as he swam a 2:12.81 in Rio and a 2:13.46 in Tokyo. In addition to competing, Murillo is also listed as a coach for the TAC Titans with their Silver 2 group.

Also highlighting the night was Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard who won the women’s 400 free in a best time of 4:11.30. Bellard won the event by almost three seconds. Her time here places her at #50 in the 17-18 age group all-time. Notably, Bellard’s previous best of 4:12.61 which she swam when she was 16 placed her at #50 in the 15-16 age group as well. Bellard also set a pool record in the process.

US National Teamer Charlotte Hook of TAC Titans won the women’s 100 fly in a personal best time of 59.04. Hook’s previous best stood at a 59.24 which she swam to finish 19th at Wave II Olympic Trials last summer. Finishing not far behind was Elizabeth Tilt of Chattahoochee Gold who swam a 59.55. That was a huge swim for the Kentucky 2023 commit as it was her first time under the minute mark. Her previous best stood at a 1:00.49 from Futures in Huntsville last summer.

Lance Norris won the men’s 400 free in a 3:53.51 touching just ahead of fellow TAC Titans teammate and fellow 2022 NC State commit Michael Cotter who touched in a 3:54.59. Norris had a previous best of 3:55.43 from last summer. Cotter’s best stands at a 3:51.64 which he swam to finish 10th at US International Team Trials in April.

Alabama’s Derek Maas won the men’s 100 fly in a 53.88. Maas, more known for his breaststroke, went a best time here as his previous best stood at a 54.17. Notably, Maas swam the event at Wave II trials last summer where he swam a 54.50 to finish 55th.

Gracie Weyant swam a 2:31.28 to win the women’s 200 breast. Weyant has a best time of 2:30.67 which she swam to finish 13th at US International Team Trials in April.