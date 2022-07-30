2022 US Nationals: Night 4 Photo Vault

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
Fun in the sun from Night 4! Here’s my favorite shots from last night’s session of racing in Irvine, CA.
Being a swim photographer would be something of a dream job. I could work it in during slow periods as an astronaut/venture capitalist.
Sierra Schmidts dancing will forever be so cringe to me
She should leave swimming and become a professional dancer it makes a lot more money
thanks for posting.