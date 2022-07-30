2022 US Nationals: Night 4 Photo Vault

Jake Magahey on 400 Free National Title: “I thought just swim it like a 500” Magahey touched first in the men’s 400 free with a 3:46.36. That’s a new personal best for the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 500-yard free

2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap The last prelims session of the 2022 U.S. National Championships will feature the men and women’s 200 IM and 50 freestyle.

Josh Matheny on 59: “I felt like I was a pro at going a minute” With 25m to go, it looked like there were several men in the race, but Matheny turned on the jets from there, powering home to a 59.44 victory.

WATCH: Day 4 Race Videos From U.S. Nationals On day 4 of the 2022 US National Championships, the 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back were contested. Watch the race videos courtesy of USA Swimming here.