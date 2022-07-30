Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 US Nationals: Night 4 Photo Vault

Comments: 4

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Fun in the sun from Night 4! Here’s my favorite shots from last night’s session of racing in Irvine, CA.

Nick Mahabir (photo: Jack Spitser)

Olivia Anderson (photo: Jack Spitser)

Indiana Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Hannah Bach (photo: Jack Spitser)

Erin Gemmel (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dillon Hillis (photo: Jack Spitser)

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BearlyBreathing
25 minutes ago

Being a swim photographer would be something of a dream job. I could work it in during slow periods as an astronaut/venture capitalist.

0
0
Reply
Marcotops
45 minutes ago

Sierra Schmidts dancing will forever be so cringe to me

1
0
Reply
cynthia curran
Reply to  Marcotops
31 seconds ago

She should leave swimming and become a professional dancer it makes a lot more money

0
0
Reply
Dan
47 minutes ago

thanks for posting.

1
0
Reply

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!