Jake Magahey Did Not Expect to Make Jr Pan Pac Team (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

Meet Record: 3:51.44, Alexander Zettle, 2017

Gator Swim Club’s Julian Hill got out to the early lead in the A-final of the men’s 400 free, but SwimAtlanta’s Jake Magahey (16) slowly but surely reeled him in, taking over the lead at the 300m mark. Never splitting over 30 seconds on any of the 50s, Magahey nearly even-split the race (1:56.05/1:56.27) to win in 3:52.32, just under a second off his best set at Senior Nationals of 3:51.38. That swim ranks him 2nd all-time in the 15-16 age group trailing only Larsen Jensen.

Another 16-year-old, Jake Mitchell, also came on strong on the back half, closing off his final 100 in 57.37 to give Magahey a run for his money. He touched 2nd in 3:52.88, way under his personal best of 3:56.73 set in the prelims. He now sits 10th all-time in the age group. Hill held on for 3rd, barely holding off Owen Kao (3:55.17) in 3:55.02.