Erin Gemmell Becomes No. 2 All-Time American 13-year-old in 200 Free

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Erin Gemmell, daughter of coach Bruce Gemmell (Katie Ledecky‘s former coach), swam a 2:00.70 to win finals of the women’s 200 free at the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals.

Gemmell, 13, is now the second-fastest 13-year-old in US history, passing Sippy Woodhead (2:01.08). She just touched out 17-year-old Texas commit Miranda Heckman (2:00.77) Friday night, splitting 27.82 on the 1st 50, then going 30.31, 31.30, and 31.51 on the 2nd, 3rd, and final 50s.

Gemmell now sits behind only Claire Tuggle, who swam a 1:59.11 earlier this year, and went2:00.80 in finals for third place overall Friday night. In prelims Friday morning, Gemmell went a best time of 2:01.50, which made her the third-fastest American 13-year-old of all-time at that point.

With the swim, Gemmell moved from 15th to ninth in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls, with a full year left in the age group. Tuggle swam a lifetime best 1:58.59 last week at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, making her second all-time in the 13-14 age group, just behind Woodhead’s NAG record of 1:58.53.

NEW ALL-Time Girls 13 200 Free (TOP 5)