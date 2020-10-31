Jackpots Not A Big Factor In London Roar’s Match 5 Win

The London Roar came away with their 2nd win in as many matches this week, and for the first time this season, Jackpots didn’t wind up playing a major role in who came away with the victory. That’s largely due to the fact that the top 3 teams were more balanced than we’ve seen in other meets.

London Roar netted out +8 on Jackpot points, LA Current and Tokyo Frog Kings were each +11, while DC Trident were -27. This marks the first meet where the winning team wasn’t at least +40 on net Jackpot scoring.

This dampening was expected both as meets become more balanced, and as teams learn which swimmers are ‘on’ and which are not, adjusting lineups accordingly. Coaches we’ve spoken to expect there to be fewer-and-fewer Jackpots, especially into the post-season.

Broadcaster Bernie Guenther made a comment during today’s match about how jackpots seem more likely to happen in the shorter races, so we thought that we’d take a look to see how accurate that observation was. With 5 matches, and lots and lots of jackpots, in the books, we can take a look at what the breakdown is of the jackpots by distance and see if there’s any trend there.If we just look at the total jackpot points earned, by distance, we get the following: