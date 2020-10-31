Abbey Weitzeil Comments on Different Event Lineup, LA Stepping up Relay Game

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5
- Friday, October 30th: 3-5pm CET/9-11am U.S. Central
- Saturday, October 30th: 12-2pm CET/6-8am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: London Roar/DC Trident/LA Current/Tokyo Frog Kings
Reported by Lydia Ferrari Kehoe.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
Beryl Gastaldello delivered a huge 55.84 in the 100m butterfly on day 1, the fastest time in this ISL season so far. She continues her incredible run through the season, producing her fastest swim in 2020 and nearly the top swim of the season (Sarah Sjostrom was 51.17). She leads a 1-3 with Abbey Weitzeil for the Current, which they needed after having a sizeable deficit to the Roar coming in.
Freya Anderson backed up her 51.51 from yesterday’s 4×100 freestyle relay with a 51.43 here.
The Frog Kings, meanwhile, struggle with only four points on the board, as Gastaldello jackpotted the final two swimmers. They came in trailing LA by just 2.5 points for second