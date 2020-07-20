Italy’s Filippo Megli Will Sit Out Sette Colli To Tend To Shoulder

This report originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia.

The 2020 Sette Colli Trophy is scheduled to take place on August 11th – August 13th, but one notable name from the host country will not be participating.

23-year-old freestyle ace Filippo Megli will be sitting the meet out, as the national record holder is tending to a shoulder injury. Of note, this year’s Sette Colli also represents the Italian Championships for 2020.

Megli, who owns the Italian record in the men’s 200m free at 1:45.67 from last year’ World Championships, told SwimSwam Italia he has instability at the humero-scapular level as well, as an injury to the glenoid labrum.

He said, “There is a great desire to return to the water, but for the moment I want to dedicate myself to a perfect physical recovery to be ready for the new season and, above all, to prepare for the Olympics in the best way possible.”

At the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, Megeli produced the aforementioned sub-1:46 2free effort en route to placing 5th in the individual event. He was just slightly off that mark with still-stellar 1:45.86 lead-off on Italy’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, with the squad ultimately hitting at time of 7:02.01 for a new national record and only .03 outside of a medal.

Megli repeated, “Tokyo 2020 is my big goal. The performances obtained at the Gwangju World Championships are a great incentive to aim for the Olympic podium.”

