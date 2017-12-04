Italian Relay Records Fall To Close 2017 Italian Champs

2017 ITALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 1-2, 2017

25m (SCM)

Riccione, Italy

Live Results

Day 2 saw a pair of national relay records fall to cap off Italy’s short course championship meet.

In the morning session, Erika Ferraioli split 23.76 as the anchor of Centro Sportivo Esercito’s 4×50 free relay, which obliterated the national record. Their time of 1:37.72 was more than three full seconds under the previous record, which had stood since 2011. Aglaia Pezzato (25.01 leadoff), Giorgia Biondani (24.78) and Laura Letrari (24.17) made up the first three quarters of the team.

Runners-up CC Aniene were also under the old record, getting a 24.79 leadoff from Lucrezia Raco and twin 24.3s from Elena di Liddo and Federica Pellegrini.

Then in the evening session, also timed finals, the Esercito men’s 4×50 medley relay went 1:32.05, taking three and a half seconds off the standing national record. Simone Sabbioni was 23.06 on backstroke, Fabio Scozzoli 25.52 on breast, Piero Codia 22.64 on fly and Lorenzo Zazzeri 20.83 on the anchor leg.

Three teams got under that national record. FF Oro Roma was second with a field-best 22.32 fly split from Matteo Rivolta and a 20.72 anchor leg from Marco Orsi.

A number of those key relay legs also took home individual events. Sabbioni took the 50 back in 23.20, a tick off his relay split. Di Liddo was 25.99 to win the women’s 50 fly. Scozzoli took the men’s 100 breast in 57.38. Rivolta won the men’s 100 fly in 50.25. Orsi won a nailbiter in the 50 free, going 21.52 to Zazzeri’s 21.53. Letrari won the women’s 100 IM in 59.97, a half-second off a national record. And Pellegrini took care of the 100 free in 52.64, blowing out the field.

Simona Quadarella followed up a day 1 win with a 4:04.64 title in the 400 free, beating Erica Musso (4:06.66) by a hair. Arianna Castiglioni was just over a tenth off her own national 50 breast record, going 30.50 for the win.

Youngster Thomas Ceccon was about a half-second off a national 200 IM record, going 1:55.14 to win the event by well over a second.