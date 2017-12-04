Abbey Weitzeil and Amy Bilquist Review Georgia Invite (Video)

2017 UGA FALL INVITE, DAY 3 FINALS

This weekend at the Georgia Invite there were some spicy times thrown down but all teams in attendance. For their part, Abbey Weitzeil and Amy Bilquist contributed big swims for the Cal bears on Night 3 of the meet. Bilquist started things off in the 200 back, winning the event in 1:50.48, a season best and NCAA “A” cut. In the very next women’s event, Weitzeil locked in an “A” cut of her own, racing to first place in the 100 free with a 46.95.

To round out the night, both women contributed to the winning 400 free relay, with Bilquist leading off in 47.94 and Weitzeil anchoring in 46.63.