ISL Se Caeleb Dressel Ki Record Breaking Swims Ki Sabhi Video

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Caeleb Dressel Toh 2020 ISL Grand Finale Jabardast Performance Dikhayi, Unhone Cali Condors Ko League Championship Ki Taraf Lead Kiya Wo Bhi 2 Din Mei Apni 9 Swims Ki Help Se 96 Points Bhi Score Kiye.

Isme 3 New World Records Bhi Include Huye, Dressel Ne 50 Freestyle (20.16) Aur 100 Individual Medley (49.28) Ke Saath Hi Butterfly Mei Chad Le Clos’ Ka Four-Year-Old Record Bhi Break Kiya.

Dressel Ne 100 Free Mei American Record Do Baar Set Kiye,  Men’s 400 Free Relay Mei 45.18 Ki Timing Ke Saath Lead Karne Ke Baad, Individual Race Mei Bhi Unhone 45.08 Timing Ke Saath Record Banaya.

In Record Swims Ke Addition Mei, Unhone 22.09 Ki Timing Ke Saath 50 Fly Bhi Jeeta, Bass Kuch Hi Seconds Hi Dur The Apne Hi Banaye Record Se Jo Unhone 22.04 Ki Timing Ke Saath Semi Final Mei Banaya Tha.

Niche Aap Dressel Ki Sabhi Record-Setting Dekh Salte Hai ISL Final Ki.

WORLD RECORDS

50 FREESTYLE – 20.16

100 BUTTERFLY – 47.78

100 IM – 49.28

AMERICAN RECORDS:

100 FREESTYLE – 45.08 (INDIVIDUAL EVENT)

100 FREESTYLE – 45.18 (RELAY LEAD-OFF)

