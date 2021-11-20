ISL Playoffs Match 4: Kelsi Dahlia Betters League Record in 100 Fly at 54.89

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS – MATCH 4
- Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, November 21
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- Teams Competing: Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current, Iron
Match 4 of the International Swimming League’s playoff season got off to a quick start with Cali Condors butterfly Kelsi Dahlia lowering her own league record in the 100 fly.
Dahlia won the event in 54.89, splitting 25.68/29.21. Her previous record was 55.22, which she went earlier this season. She was also just .04 seconds off her own American record in the event, set at 54.85 at a 2018 World Cup in Budapest.
Splits Comparison
|Dahlia Old Record
|
Dalia New Record
|1st 50
|26.06
|25.68
|2nd 50
|29.16
|29.21
|Total
|55.22
|54.89
Dahlia was well ahead of second-place finisher Emma McKeon, who was 56.00 for the London Roar. Dahlia scared the world record in her opening 50, and told Mark Foster after the race that she “tried a new strategy on the first lap.”
Sarah Sjostrom owns the world record in the SCM 100 fly at 54.61 and Dahlia is the No. 2 performer in history. The two are the only women in history to break the 55-second barrier in the event.
Dahlia, a 2016 Olympic medalist, is having a bounceback ISL season after missing out on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
It’s great to see her swimming fast!