ISL Playoffs Match 4: Kelsi Dahlia Betters League Record in 100 Fly at 54.89

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS – MATCH 4

Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, November 21

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Day 1 Start Lists

Results

Teams Competing: Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current, Iron

Match 4 of the International Swimming League’s playoff season got off to a quick start with Cali Condors butterfly Kelsi Dahlia lowering her own league record in the 100 fly.

Dahlia won the event in 54.89, splitting 25.68/29.21. Her previous record was 55.22, which she went earlier this season. She was also just .04 seconds off her own American record in the event, set at 54.85 at a 2018 World Cup in Budapest.

Splits Comparison

Dahlia Old Record Dalia New Record 1st 50 26.06 25.68 2nd 50 29.16 29.21 Total 55.22 54.89

Dahlia was well ahead of second-place finisher Emma McKeon, who was 56.00 for the London Roar. Dahlia scared the world record in her opening 50, and told Mark Foster after the race that she “tried a new strategy on the first lap.”

Sarah Sjostrom owns the world record in the SCM 100 fly at 54.61 and Dahlia is the No. 2 performer in history. The two are the only women in history to break the 55-second barrier in the event.

Dahlia, a 2016 Olympic medalist, is having a bounceback ISL season after missing out on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.