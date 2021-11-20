Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Playoffs Match 4: Kelsi Dahlia Betters League Record in 100 Fly at 54.89

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS – MATCH 4

  • Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, November 21
  • 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
  • Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
  • Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
  • ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
  • Day 1 Start Lists
  • Results
  • Teams Competing: Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current, Iron

Match 4 of the International Swimming League’s playoff season got off to a quick start with Cali Condors butterfly Kelsi Dahlia lowering her own league record in the 100 fly.

Dahlia won the event in 54.89, splitting 25.68/29.21. Her previous record was 55.22, which she went earlier this season. She was also just .04 seconds off her own American record in the event, set at 54.85 at a 2018 World Cup in Budapest.

Splits Comparison

Dahlia Old Record
Dalia New Record
1st 50 26.06 25.68
2nd 50 29.16 29.21
Total 55.22 54.89

Dahlia was well ahead of second-place finisher Emma McKeon, who was 56.00 for the London Roar. Dahlia scared the world record in her opening 50, and told Mark Foster after the race that she “tried a new strategy on the first lap.”

Sarah Sjostrom owns the world record in the SCM 100 fly at 54.61 and Dahlia is the No. 2 performer in history. The two are the only women in history to break the 55-second barrier in the event.

Dahlia, a 2016 Olympic medalist, is having a bounceback ISL season after missing out on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

In This Story

1
ThisGuy
1 hour ago

It’s great to see her swimming fast!

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

