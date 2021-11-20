Otava breaks 400 IM School Record as Miami Wins Big on Day 2 of Miami Invite

Miami Invite 2021

November 18-20, 2021

Norman Whitten Pool, Miami, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile

Team Scores

Miami – 700 Vanderbilt – 645 Iowa – 308

Miami is still leading their own invite through the 2nd day of competition, although Vanderbilt sits just 55 points back. Senior Aino Otava showed up for the Hurricanes, setting a new Miami program record en route to winning the 400 IM. She swam a 4:17.31, leading a 1-2 charge for Miami, with Adrianna Cera taking 2nd in 4:22.30. Otava put together a balanced race, splitting 57.46 on fly, 1:06.89 on back, 1:14.54 on breast, and 58.42 on free.

Carmen San Nicolas Martinez won the 200 free in 1:49.32, after swimming a 1:48.28 in prelims. She swam a very tight race in finals, splitting 54.14 on the 1st 100, before coming home in 55.18. San Nicolas beat out Vanderbilt’s Eleanor Beers again on day 2, as Beers came in 2nd in 1:50.47.

In the 100 breast, Emma Sundstrand clocked a 1:00.96 to lead a 1-2 charge by Miami. Sundstrand’s time wasn’t far off her personal best of 1:00.31, which she swam in February of this year. Freshman Giulia Carvalho came in 2nd with a 1:01.29.

Danika Huizinga, who transferred to Miami this past summer, won the 100 back in 54.93, touching first by nearly a second. Huizinga was well off her personal best of 52.90, which she swam at the 2021 ACC Championships in February of this year.

Vanderbilt’s Kailia Utley won the 100 fly in 53.73, touching first by over half a second. She was out in 25.46, and back in 28.27, maintaining her speed through the back end of the race.

Miami won both relays on the day as well. In the 200 medley relay, Huizinga (25.55), Sundstrand (28.05), Carvalho (24.19), and Sydney Knapp (22.54) teamed up for a 1:40.33, winning the race by 2 seconds. Adrianna Cera (1:49.78), Aino Otava (1:50.31), Sydney Knapp (1:52.08), and Carmen San Nicolas Martinez (1:54.39) put together a 7:26.56 in the 800 free relay to win the event by 9 seconds.