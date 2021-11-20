Kenyon’s David Fitch Bests Own Division III Record in 100 Fly at 46.46

2201 Total Performance Invite
- November 17-20, 201
- James Steen Natatorium, Gambier, Ohio
- SCY
- Live results on Meet Mobile “2021 Total Performance Invite at Kenyon”
Kenyon senior David Fitch re-wrote his own place in the NCAA Division III record books at the 2021 Total Performance Invite Friday night.
Fitch went 46.46 in the 100-yard butterfly, splitting 21.54/24.92, bettering his own Division III record. His previous record was 46.92 from the 2019 NCAA Division III Championships. He’s well-known, however, for unofficially bettering that mark to 46.83 while doing flip turns instead of open turns at an intrasquad meet in place of the national championships last year.
Fitch went 47.17 in prelims on Friday, first getting under the NCAA A cut, and just missing the meet record by 47.15. Kenyon junior Nicholas Tong was 48.19, a best time, for second place in the final
Ahead of invite season, Fitch was 48.74, the No. 2 time in the nation. Jeff Vitek sat ahead of him at 48.39. Fitch was 1:48.31 in 200 fly prelims Saturday morning, also besting Vitek’s nation-leading time.
Fitch was the 2019 CSCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year. He also won the 100 back (46.66) at the 2019 national championships and was fifth in the 50 free (20.08).
His turns are interesting. I’m not making any judgement call as he is clearly a phenomenal swimmer. However, and perhaps its just a streaming issue, the video looks like it does not get his 50 split until his feet touch, not when his hands should touch. Could also be an issue with pads perhaps. Great swim regardless!
Illegal turns
It’s legal
Amazing! 46.46 this time of year is impressive. If history is any guide, a 45-second 1fly in D3 seems in the cards. I haven’t seen video of this swim but when he did the 46.92 the turns looked completely legal and also very fast. I think it’s an innovation that we may see more of, particularly in sprint SCY where you can afford to skip breaths. Just think how so many flyers trend towards no-breath final 25s
He’s so efficient in the movement that I’m surprised D1 or other levels haven’t implemented the move!
Yeahhhh ok sureeee swimdad. If it was that good other programs would have implemented it. #OldHead
A few D1 swimmers have done it, I think at least one at NCAA’s a few years ago
Not sure if downvotes are about the 45 prediction or the viability of the move. There’s basically no precedent for kenyons swimmers peaking at this meet (usually much faster in March) so I assume it’s not the 45 but rather that people think it’s illegal? I really don’t think so and am curious if/why people think it is.