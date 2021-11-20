Kenyon’s David Fitch Bests Own Division III Record in 100 Fly at 46.46

2201 Total Performance Invite

November 17-20, 201

James Steen Natatorium, Gambier, Ohio

SCY

Live results on Meet Mobile “2021 Total Performance Invite at Kenyon”

Kenyon senior David Fitch re-wrote his own place in the NCAA Division III record books at the 2021 Total Performance Invite Friday night.

Fitch went 46.46 in the 100-yard butterfly, splitting 21.54/24.92, bettering his own Division III record. His previous record was 46.92 from the 2019 NCAA Division III Championships. He’s well-known, however, for unofficially bettering that mark to 46.83 while doing flip turns instead of open turns at an intrasquad meet in place of the national championships last year.

Fitch went 47.17 in prelims on Friday, first getting under the NCAA A cut, and just missing the meet record by 47.15. Kenyon junior Nicholas Tong was 48.19, a best time, for second place in the final

Ahead of invite season, Fitch was 48.74, the No. 2 time in the nation. Jeff Vitek sat ahead of him at 48.39. Fitch was 1:48.31 in 200 fly prelims Saturday morning, also besting Vitek’s nation-leading time.

Fitch was the 2019 CSCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year. He also won the 100 back (46.66) at the 2019 national championships and was fifth in the 50 free (20.08).