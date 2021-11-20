Vazaios Posts New Greek National Record In SCM 100 Fly At BUCS

2021 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Former NC State standout-turned-Loughborough man Andreas Vazaios just fired off a new Greek national record in the men’s short course meters 100 butterfly.

While representing Loughborough at the 2021 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships in Sheffield, 27-year-old Vazaios busted out a lifetime best of 50.13 to take the gold.

Opening in 24.43 and closing in 25.70, Vazaios’ time tonight hacked over a half a second off his previous PB and Greek national record of 50.71, a time he logged at the 2019 European Short Course Championships. Splits for his previous record included 23.82/26.89, with Vazaios demonstrating a little more patience on the front end this time around.

The next closest swimmer in tonight’s men’s 1fly race was Manchester’s Jamie Ingram who posted a mark of 51.40 while Josh Gammon of Bath rounded out the top 3 in 53.06. Of note, Vazaios’ time also set a new BUCS Record.

Earlier in this first BUCS finals session, Vazaios also nailed the victory in the men’s 50m back, hitting a time of 23.37 as the only swimmer to dip under the 24-second threshold. That time also represents a new personal best, dropping .02 off of the 23.39 he logged during this International Swimming League (ISL) season.