Iron’s Glinta Beats Out Murphy, Kawecki For 100 Back Romanian Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Romanian Robert Glinta has been on a tear this ISL season 2 while representing his Team Iron squad. He has already established new national records across the 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke events over the course of the season but lowered his 100m mark tonight in this semifinal #2.

Entering this critical meet for Iron, Glinta’s lifetime best and Romanian standard stood at the 49.79 he produced in match #9. Splits for that impressive outing included 23.82/25.97.

Tonight, the 23-year-old former USC Trojan opened in 24.17 and came home in 25.47 to clinch the ISL SF #2 victory in a final time of 49.64. That garnered him 9 points and beat out the likes of LA Current’s Ryan Murphy and Cali Condors Radislaw Kawecki.

After 26 events, Glinta has earned 16 points toward his MVP standing of 21st among this SF #2 competition.