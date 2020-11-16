Tom Shields Takes Out His Five-Year-Old 200 Fly American Record In 1:49.02

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2
- Sunday, November 15th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 16th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Iron / Toronto Titans
LA Current swimmer Tom Shields continued to tear up the pool in Budapest early on in the second day of the ISL’s second semi-final, breaking his five-year-old American Record in the 200 butterfly.
Shields, 29, used a blistering front-half to finish in a time of 1:49.02, sneaking under his previous record of 1:49.05 set at the 2015 Duel in the Pool.
The 2016 American Olympian remains the fourth-fastest swimmer in history, and records the 11th-fastest swim of all-time.
All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Fly (SCM)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Year
|1
|Daiya Seto (JPN)
|1:48.24
|2018
|2
|Chad Le Clos (RSA)
|1:48.32
|2018
|3
|Laszlo Cseh (HUN)
|1:49.00
|2015
|4
|Tom Shields (USA)
|1:49.02
|2020
|5
|Kaio Almeida (BRA)
|1:49.11
|2009
Split Comparison
All of the difference for Shields today came on the middle 100, where he was over a second quicker than five years ago.
|Shields, 2015
|Shields, 2020
|24.33
|24.65
|28.45 (52.78)
|27.59 (52.24)
|28.28 (1:21.06)
|28.02 (1:20.26)
|27.99 (1:49.05)
|28.76 (1:49.02)
Shields had set his previous season-best of 1:49.78 during Match 10, which ranked as the top time of the ISL season before his performance today. Prior to that, he hadn’t broken 1:50 since October of 2017, with his best swim of the 2019 campaign coming in at 1:50.25.
Finishing second in the race was Cali Condor swimmer Eddie Wang, who broke the world junior record for the third time in the last month in 1:49.89.
A swim of this magnitude was certainly in the offing for Shields after what he did on day one. The Cal grad produced the second-fastest 100 fly split in history on the men’s medley relay (48.14), and also had a strong swim in the individual race (49.01).
Eddie Wang has tons of time to improve. He is gonna be super fast in the future.