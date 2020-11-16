Tom Shields Takes Out His Five-Year-Old 200 Fly American Record In 1:49.02

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

LA Current swimmer Tom Shields continued to tear up the pool in Budapest early on in the second day of the ISL’s second semi-final, breaking his five-year-old American Record in the 200 butterfly.

Shields, 29, used a blistering front-half to finish in a time of 1:49.02, sneaking under his previous record of 1:49.05 set at the 2015 Duel in the Pool.

The 2016 American Olympian remains the fourth-fastest swimmer in history, and records the 11th-fastest swim of all-time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Fly (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Daiya Seto (JPN) 1:48.24 2018 2 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 1:48.32 2018 3 Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 1:49.00 2015 4 Tom Shields (USA) 1:49.02 2020 5 Kaio Almeida (BRA) 1:49.11 2009

Split Comparison

All of the difference for Shields today came on the middle 100, where he was over a second quicker than five years ago.

Shields, 2015 Shields, 2020 24.33 24.65 28.45 (52.78) 27.59 (52.24) 28.28 (1:21.06) 28.02 (1:20.26) 27.99 (1:49.05) 28.76 (1:49.02)

Shields had set his previous season-best of 1:49.78 during Match 10, which ranked as the top time of the ISL season before his performance today. Prior to that, he hadn’t broken 1:50 since October of 2017, with his best swim of the 2019 campaign coming in at 1:50.25.

Finishing second in the race was Cali Condor swimmer Eddie Wang, who broke the world junior record for the third time in the last month in 1:49.89.

A swim of this magnitude was certainly in the offing for Shields after what he did on day one. The Cal grad produced the second-fastest 100 fly split in history on the men’s medley relay (48.14), and also had a strong swim in the individual race (49.01).