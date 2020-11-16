Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tom Shields Takes Out His Five-Year-Old 200 Fly American Record In 1:49.02

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

LA Current swimmer Tom Shields continued to tear up the pool in Budapest early on in the second day of the ISL’s second semi-final, breaking his five-year-old American Record in the 200 butterfly.

Shields, 29, used a blistering front-half to finish in a time of 1:49.02, sneaking under his previous record of 1:49.05 set at the 2015 Duel in the Pool.

The 2016 American Olympian remains the fourth-fastest swimmer in history, and records the 11th-fastest swim of all-time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Fly (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Daiya Seto (JPN) 1:48.24 2018
2 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 1:48.32 2018
3 Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 1:49.00 2015
4 Tom Shields (USA) 1:49.02 2020
5 Kaio Almeida (BRA) 1:49.11 2009

Split Comparison

All of the difference for Shields today came on the middle 100, where he was over a second quicker than five years ago.

Shields, 2015 Shields, 2020
24.33 24.65
28.45 (52.78) 27.59 (52.24)
28.28 (1:21.06) 28.02 (1:20.26)
27.99 (1:49.05) 28.76 (1:49.02)

Shields had set his previous season-best of 1:49.78 during Match 10, which ranked as the top time of the ISL season before his performance today. Prior to that, he hadn’t broken 1:50 since October of 2017, with his best swim of the 2019 campaign coming in at 1:50.25.

Finishing second in the race was Cali Condor swimmer Eddie Wang, who broke the world junior record for the third time in the last month in 1:49.89.

A swim of this magnitude was certainly in the offing for Shields after what he did on day one. The Cal grad produced the second-fastest 100 fly split in history on the men’s medley relay (48.14), and also had a strong swim in the individual race (49.01).

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Khachaturian
14 minutes ago

Eddie Wang has tons of time to improve. He is gonna be super fast in the future.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Khachaturian
2
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!