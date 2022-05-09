Irish Swim Coach Arrested On Alleged Sexual Exploitation of Children

A swim coach in Ireland was arrested last week on suspicion of committing an alleged sexual offense against children.

The man, reported to be in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday, May 3, on suspicion of alleged offenses contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses) Act in Ireland, according to a spokesman from the Irish National Police, Garda Síochána.

It is alleged that the coach placed recording devices in the change rooms before and after swim lessons.

He was later released without charge after being questioned by police in west Dublin.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment,” the spokesman added.

The coach was suspended by Swim Ireland in March after a whistleblower, who was among the swimmers training under the coach, reported the allegations to the national governing body.

Swim Ireland then informed its National Children’s Officer of the allegations, and the matter was then handed over to the garda.

According to the Irish Times report, the man was working with minor swimmers at a pool in Dublin and had also coached with a local club in Dublin, which was promptly informed by Swim Ireland of the allegations.

Swim Ireland released the following statement on the matter (per Irish Times):

“The matter is now being investigated by Gardaí, and a coach has been suspended. All relevant protocols are active including informing and assisting relevant parties. Our priority is to offer appropriate support to those involved and to co-operate with the Garda investigation.

“As we understand it this is not a matter that has previously been raised with the Gardaí and our National Children’s Officer continues to liaise closely with them.”