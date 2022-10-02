IOC Could Allow Russian Athletes ‘Who Do Not Support the War’ to Return

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering allowing Russian athletes to return to competition as long as they don’t support the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It is not about necessarily having Russia back,” IOC president Thomas Bach told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Friday. “It’s about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition.”

“Here comes our dilemma — this war has not been started by the Russian athletes,” Bach said. “But we saw that some governments did not want to respect anymore the autonomy of international sports… This is why we’ve had to take these protective measures to be at least still a little bit in the driving seat and not lose all autonomy. And this is why, on the other hand, we also have to see, and to study, to monitor, how and when we can come back to accomplish our mission to have everybody back again, under which format whatsoever.”

There is no change yet to the current recommendations against Russian and Belarusian participation in international competitions, which have remained in place since late February. But the IOC is beginning to weigh future options with some Paris 2024 qualifying events already being held.

“There is no change in the recommendations… We are very grateful to the International Federations that they are following them,” Bach said. “The Olympic Movement has a mission to contribute to peace, so we have to see how we can contribute to peace. I think our major contribution is to have the Olympic Games, and to have sport in general, as something that still unifies people and humanity.”

Requiring Russian athletes to condemn the war in Ukraine is complicated by the fact that dissent and criticism of the Russian military risks jail time.

Russia’s sports minister, Oleg Matytsin, responded to Bach’s latest remarks by claiming they go against Olympic principles.

“The main task of the international Olympic movement is to provide athletes with equal access to participation in the Olympic Games, regardless of their views and religions, traditions and citizenship,” Matytsin said. “Bach’s latest statement goes against Olympic principles.”

The news doesn’t appear to bode well for Russian backstroke ace Evgeny Rylov, who is currently serving a nine-month suspension from all FINA-sanctioned competitions and activities for appearing on stage at a pro-war rally in Moscow in March. Rylov, who won Gold in the men’s 100 and 200 back at last summer’s Olympics, was celebrated on stage along with other Russian medalists before Russian president Vladimir Putin took the stage to speak on the “special operation” in Ukraine.

As of last week, the UN had confirmed 5,996 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 382 children. The actual number is likely much higher. One-third of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, leaving seven million people displaced internally within the country.