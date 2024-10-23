Indiana State’s Kelley, Dilks Claim Missouri Valley Weekly Swimming Honors

Courtesy: Indiana State Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Indiana State’s Kaleigh Kelley (Swimmer) and Gemma Dilks (Freshman) claimed Missouri Valley Conference weekly honors as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

Kelley went undefeated on her way to picking up four wins in Friday evening’s meet against Eastern Illinois. The sophomore swam Indiana State’s fastest leg in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 23.27 on her way to helping the Sycamores win the event by nearly four full seconds.

Her time in the 100-yard Breaststroke of 1:04.30 won the event over EIU’s Corinne Staneart (1:10.30) by six full seconds. The 100-yard Fly time was nearly two full seconds ahead of teammate Erin Cummins to pick up her third win of the day. She rounded out the evening with a split time of 23.09 in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay (third leg), which was the fastest split by any athlete in the pool in the event.

Dilks put together one of the best performances of her early collegiate career as the Tiverton, England native picked up her first collegiate win in the 1000 Freestyle, while adding a second-place result in the 500 Freestyle.

Dilks topped the field in the 1000 Freestyle on her way to posting the second-fastest time in the Missouri Valley this season in 10:22.78 sitting behind Valley-leader and teammate Claire Parsons . Dilks followed up with a season-best time in the 500 Freestyle finishing behind Parsons, while swimming the third leg in the 200 Freestyle Relay.

Up Next

Indiana State continues the 2024-25 regular season next weekend in Champaign, Ill. as the Sycamores take on host Illinois and Vanderbilt in a tri-meet held at the ARC Pool over the October 25-26 weekend. Friday’s competition is set to start at 6 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s finale is set to begin at noon ET.