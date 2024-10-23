Texas A&M Sweeps BYU, TCU In Two-Day Matchup

Texas A&M vs BYU vs TCU

October 18-19, 2024

College Station, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M swimming & diving program dominated from start to finish as both the men and women took down TCU and BYU in a two-day tri meet at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The meet began Friday with the women notching a 157.5-47.5 win over TCU and a 137-68 win over BYU, while the men topped TCU, 123.5-81.5, and BYU, 111-94. Competition resumed Saturday morning with the women earning a 112-53 victory over TCU and a 103.5-61.5 decision over BYU. The men’s team capped off the weekend topping TCU, 101-66, and BYU, 96-71.

Texas A&M started the weekend off taking four of the top five spots in the 500 free with Hayden Miller touching the wall first in 4:49.58 and Chloe Stepanek right behind her with a time of 4:52.51.

Aviv Barzelay and Lizzie Watson added another one-two finish for the Aggies in the 200 back, going 2:00.18 and 2:01.22, respectively. Desirae Mangaoang led three Aggies in the top-four in the 200 breast with a time of 2:15.99 and Olivia Theall later tied for first in the 50 free with a 23.43. Giulia Goerigk and Theall added a one-two finish in the 200 IM to close out the individual events, clocking in at 2:02.35 and 2:02.76, respectively.

Else Praasterink posted the top score in both diving events with a 313.30 on the 3-meter and 245.05 on the platform to earn her spot at NCAA Zones in both events. Leonardo Garcia added at first-place finish on the 3-meter (392.10) with Rhett Hensley right behind him in second (357.65) before Hensley claimed first on the platform with a near career-best score of 378.60 to qualify for NCAA Zones in both events.

Trey Dickey led four Aggies in the top-six of the 500 free as he placed third with a time of 4:33.47. The Murphy, Texas native posted another third-place finish on day two with a time of 9:23.50 in the 1000 free. Thomas Shomper added a first-place finish in the 200 back, going 1:46.64, and later added a third-place time of 48.94 in the 100 fly.

The Aggies swept the top three spots in the 50 free with Connor Foote leading the pack and touching the wall first with a 20.26.

The men’s 200 medley relay team of Foote, Baylor Nelson , Travis Gulledge and Chase Swearingen began competition on day two placing second with a time of 1:28.91. Nelson added top-three times in the 100 IM (49.56) and 100 back (48.58), and Gulledge placed second in the 100 breast with a time of 54.93. Collin Fuchs (44.52) and Ben Scholl (44.58) battled neck-and-neck in the 100 free, placing first and second, respectively.

Theall (1:59.78), Katie Walker (2:02.57) and Goerigk (2:03.39) swept the top three spots in the 200 fly, and Stepanek (55.35) and Watson (55.97) filled the top two spots in the 100 back. Bobbi Kennett touched the wall second in the 100 breast at 1:03.30, as Ella McQuinn was not far behind with a time of 1:03.72. McQuinn also placed second in the 100 free with a 51.31.

On the 1-meter, Hensley (378.75), Garcia (356.25) and Jaxon Bowshire (336.45) led the Aggies to a sweep of the top-three spots. On the women’s side, Mayson Richards placed second with a score of 299.80 and Praasterink ended in third place with a 273.90.

The meet concluded with both men’s and women’s 400 free relay teams notching the top position. The women’s team of Stepanek, Theall, Kaitlyn Owens and Jordan Buechler swam a time of 3:25.59 and the men’s team of Foote, Fuchs, Scholl and Nelson touched the wall at 2:56.78.

The Aggies return home next week on Oct. 24 for a dual meet against Houston. Action is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Courtesy: BYU Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — BYU women’s swim and dive split its matchups with No. 16 Texas A&M and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Cougars outdid Big 12 counterpart TCU 111-94 with three event wins but fell to host Texas A&M 137-68.

Junior Mackenzie Miller Lung posted BYU’s first win of the day with a 2:15.73 in the 200 breast. While still nearly four seconds off her collegiate best, Miller Lung beat the Aggies’ Desirae Mangaoang and Giulia Goerigk to the wall for her third win of the season in two meets.

Freshman Jasmine Anderson cut three seconds off her season-opening 200 breast time and took fifth, one spot ahead of TCU’s top finisher Nina Vadovicova.

The Cougars’ young talent came up big in the 200 free with freshman Haylee Tiffany winning in 1:51.57 followed by sophomore Tatum Cooley in second at 1:51.51. BYU swept the top three spots in the event with Victoria Schreiber taking third at 1:52.54.

Tiffany finished over a second ahead of Texas A&M’s fastest and nearly three seconds in front of TCU’s top finisher. The freshman from Pleasant Grove, Utah now has an event win in each of her first two collegiate meets.

Sarah Eliason became BYU’s second freshman winner of the day with a 55.22 victory in the 100 fly. Eliason came in 0.47 seconds ahead of the Aggies’ Chloe Stepanek and over half a second in front of TCU’s Maddy Burt.

Two weeks after winning Big 12 Women’s Diver of the Week, BYU junior Alexia Jackson Hansen posted third-place finishes on both platform (five dives) and 3-meter (six dives). Jackson Hansen recorded scores of 239.25 and 298.60, respectively.

“This was a great start to our platform season,” said BYU head diving coach Tyce Routson. “I’m proud of all our divers competing through two tough events today and improving as the day went on.”

The Cougars, Aggies and Horned Frogs resume competition on Saturday at 9 a.m. CDT.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — BYU men’s swim and dive split its matchups with Texas A&M and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Cougars edged Big 12 counterpart TCU 103-102 with four event wins but fell to host Texas A&M 111-93.

Sophomore Tanner Nelson led BYU with wins in the 200 free and 200 individual medley. Nelson won the 200 free at 1:38.68, beating the Horned Frogs’ Geremia Freri by over a second while still two seconds shy of his own collegiate best. Darwin Anderson added more points to the Cougars’ 200 free tally with a third-place finish at 1:39.75.

Both Nelson and Anderson overcame the SEC’s reigning 200 and 400 IM champion Baylor Nelson in the 200 free race.

Tanner Nelson won his second event of the night in the 200 IM at 1:48.33, again overtaking TCU’s Freri at the finish. In his first season back from full-time missionary service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nelson now has four event wins in through just two meets. Fellow returned missionary Tyler Edlefsen came in third in the 200 IM at 1:52.06.

BYU sprint veterans Jordan Tiffany and Tanner Edwards delivered two more victories for the Cougars on Friday.

Tiffany, the defending Big 12 100 fly champion, clocked 47.55 to win the event in College Station. BYU freshman Max Kleinman went 49.10 to finish fourth.

After setting BYU’s 50 fly record two weeks ago, Edwards continued to show strong early season form with a win in the 50 free at 19.93. The sophomore from Columbia, South Carolina came just two-hundredths of a second short of improving his collegiate-best 19.92 set at the 2024 Big 12 Championships.

Chase Hindmarsh led BYU men’s diving with a fifth-place finish on the 3-meter (six dives) at 307.45 and runner-up on platform at 318.25.

“This was a great start to our platform season,” said BYU head diving coach Tyce Routson. “I’m proud of all our divers competing through two tough events today and improving as the day went on.”

The Cougars, Aggies and Horned Frogs resume competition on Saturday at 9 a.m. CDT.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — BYU women’s swim and dive fell in matchups to No. 16 Texas A&M and TCU as competition concluded at the Rec Center Natatorium on Saturday. The Cougars came up just shy of another win over TCU with a narrow 85.5-81.5 defeat. Texas A&M outscored BYU 103.5-61.5. Emma Marusakova, Mackenzie Miller Lung, Sarah Eliason and Tatum Cooley combined to start the day off strong for BYU with a 1:42.65 win in the 200 medley relay. The Cougars beat TCU by 0.53 seconds with the BYU “B” squad of Annie Reichner, Jasmine Anderson, Lily Flint and Halli Williams in third at 1:44.53. Miller Lung tacked on a second win in as many days with a time of 1:03.26 in the 100 breast. The junior from Clovis, California left Aggie swimmers in positions two through four on her way to her fourth event win of the young season. Sophomore Tatum Cooley won the 100 free race in 51.30 as she found the wall just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Texas A&M’s Ella McQuinn. Halli Williams, Lily Flint, Emma Marusakova and Haylee Tiffany combined to finish the day with a 3:28.66 and third-place finish in the 400 free relay. After a week off, the Cougars return home for a dual meet with UNLV at the Richards Building Pool on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. MDT.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — BYU men’s swim and dive concluded competition against Texas A&M and TCU on Saturday with another matchup win over the Horned Frogs.

The Cougars outscored TCU 92-75 but fell 96-71 to Texas A&M.

Darwin Anderson, Tanner Nelson and Alan Gonzalez started the day off strong for BYU with three of the top four spots in the 1,000 free. Anderson won at 9:17.86, good for No. 3 all-time at BYU. Nelson took second with a 1.46 second advantage over third-place Trey Dickey of TCU. Gonzalez followed in fourth at 9:29.30.

Jordan Tiffany notched BYU’s second win of the day with a 48.16 in the 100 back. Tiffany left Aggie swimmers trailing in second through fourth position, including reigning SEC 200 and 400 IM champion Baylor Nelson.

Tanner Nelson, Jackson Dubreuil, Jacob Ballard and Joseph Pyon took four of the top six spots in the 200 fly race with Nelson winning at 1:48.79.

Max Kleinman clocked 50.07 to finish runner-up in the 100 individual medley. Kleinman debuted on a BYU top-10 board at the Intermountain Shootout Oct. 4-5 with a 50.65 for No. 3 all-time at BYU in the 100 IM. With 50.07 on Saturday, Kleinman climbed to No. 2 while Tyler Edlefsen posted the program’s 10th-fastest 100 IM at 52.74.

Marti Llop recorded BYU men’s diving’s top score of the day with a 324.40 to finish fourth on 1-meter.

After a week off, the Cougars return home for a dual meet with UNLV at the Richards Building Pool on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. MDT.

Courtesy: TCU Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The TCU swimming and diving team complete their first road trip of the season against Texas A&M and BYU on Saturday morning. The two-day meet was concluded with a win against BYU for the women, highlighted by Anna Kwong’s first place 1-meter dive (301.10).

The day started with a second place finish by the women’s 200 yard medley relay of Rylee Moore , Claire Chahbandour , Maddy Burt , and Olivia Rhodes , finishing in 1:43.18.

The men’s 200 yard medley relay followed with a win by the team of Edgar Cicanci , Jadon Wuilliez , Nigel Forbes , and Luke Dimiceli, touching with a time of 1:28.55.

Freshman Seanna Muhitch led the team in the 1000 yard freestyle, placing fifth with a time of 10:18.01. In one of her signature events, Moore finished third in the 100 yard backstroke with a 56.18.

Chahbandour was the first Frog to the wall in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:04.40, and Ella Stein followed with a 1:04.93. Serena Gould placed fourth in the 100 freestyle (51.39), Jordan Edwards finished fifth in the 200 butterfly (2:06.84), and Chahbandour was fourth in the 100 IM (58.40), rounding out the women’s individual events for the day.

The women’s 400 yard freestyle relay of Gould, Burt, Chahbandour, and Olivia Rhodes , took second place with a 3:27.49.

For the men, Aaron Wilmes led the charge in the 1000 freestyle with a fifth-place finish and a time of 9:29.39. Forbes and Cicanci touched within a hundredth of a second in the 100 backstroke, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Wuilliez grabbed the lone win of the day for the Frogs in his signature event, the 100 breaststroke (54.81). Kito Camossato placed third in this event with a 55.35.

Bryn James led the male divers with a 312.15 in the 1-meter, followed by Elliott Dillon (300.80) and David Ekdahl (294.90).

Dimiceli was nearly out touched in the 100 freestyle but still finished third with a time of 44.87. Geremia Freri and Viktor Hristov finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 yard butterfly and Nigel Forbes placed third in the 100 IM (50.13) to conclude the individual events.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Dimiceli, Wuilliez, Forbes, and Peter Horton rounded things out in College Station with a third place finish and a time of 2:59.62.

FINAL SCORES

Men

TCU 75.00 | BYU 92.00

TCU 66.00 | Texas A&M 101.00

Women

TCU 85.50 | BYU 81.50

TCU 53.00 | Texas A&M 112.00

The Horned Frogs will return home for their first home contest of the season against SMU. The men will compete this Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. CT and the women will compete on Friday, Nov. 1 against both SMU and Arkansas.