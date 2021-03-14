Indiana Scores Verbal from IHSAA State Breaststroke Champion MacKenna Lieske

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American MacKenna Lieske has verbally committed to swim for Indiana University in the class of 2026.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University and continue my academic and athletic careers!! I want to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get to this moment, I truly couldn’t have done it without all of the support. Go Hoosiers!!!⚪️🔴”

Lieske lives in Carmel, Indiana. She swims for both Carmel High School -where she is a junior- and Carmel Swim Club. Lieske contributed to Carmel’s 35th consecutive state title at the 2021 Indiana High School State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. She won the 100 breast (1:02.13) in a race where the top four finishers were separated by .20 and she placed third in the 200 IM (2:00.65). Both times were lifetime bests. She also notched a PB in the 200 breast in 2021, going 2:20.37 at a CSC Intrasquad in January.

Since the beginning of her junior year of high school, Lieske has improved her times in the 200y fly at the 2020 Benny Liang Memorial Intrasquad in October; the 200/500y free and 200y back at the 2020 SSC and CSC Senior Meet in November; and the 200m IM (2:20.78), 50/100y free, 100y back, and 100y fly at the 2020 CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual Meet in December.

Lieske will suit up for the Hoosiers in the fall of 2022 with Avery Spade, Cat Watrous, Chiok Sze Yeo, Gracie Olsen, Kristina Paegle, Lily Hann, and Mya Dewitt.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:00.65

100 breast – 1:02.13

200 breast – 2:20.37

100 back – 57.21

100 fly – 56.86

Indiana is a breaststroker magnet. In addition to US National Teamers Lilly King, Ian Finnerty, and Cody Miller, the Hoosiers have attracted recent talent such as Emily Weiss, Noelle Peplowski, Abigail Kirkpatrick, Catherine Graham, Zane Backes, and Maxwell Reich.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.