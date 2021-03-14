Ohio HS Sprint Champion Caroline Porterfield (2022) Commits to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Porterfield, a junior from Upper Arlington High School and the Upper Arlington Swim Club in Columbus, Ohio has committed to Georgia Tech for 2022-23.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! I want to thank my family, coaches and friends who have been by my side throughout this process. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team. #GOJACKETS”

Porterfield just wrapped up her junior year season with a state title in the 50 free at the 2021 OHSAA Division I State Swimming and Diving Tournament. Seeded with a 23.42, she unleashed a 23.15 in finals to tie with teammate Riley Huddleston (a Northwestern commit) for first place. She also finaled in the 100 free, placing 5th with a PB of 51.21, swam fly (25.00) on the 4th-place medley relay, and led off the state-champion 200 free relay (23.19) for the second year in a row.

A week after high school States, Porterfield swam at the Ohio Swimming LSC Virtual Championships and updated her times in the SCY 200/500 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She swam Futures-qualifying times in the three latter events.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.15

100 free – 51.21

200 free – 1:53.73

500 free – 5:05.21

100 fly – 56.21

100 breast – 1:05.61

200 IM – 2:05.99

Porterfield will be an immediate contributor to the Yellow Jackets when she arrives in the fall of 2022. She would have been one of the top sprinters on the squad this year, and with the graduation of their top four sprinters (Grace Mauldin, Catriona Macgregor, Jami Williams, and Emily Graham) either this year or next, Georgia Tech will be in rebuilding mode in 2022. Porterfield will suit up with class of 2026 commits Deniz Ertan, Kendal Chunn, Kiah Smith, and Sabina Mrzyglod.

