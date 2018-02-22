Indiana Men Break Big Ten Record, 5th-Fastest Ever 400 Medley

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana men’s 400 yard medley relay on Thursday, swimming at the Big Ten Championships, broke the conference record in the 400 yard medley relay to win the title. Their time of 3:01.30 is also the 5th-fastest in history.

The team of Gabriel Fantoni (45.17), Ian Finnerty (50.16), Vinicius Lanza (44.86), and Blake Pieroni (41.11) combined for the record-setting swim. The old conference record and Big Ten Championship Record were both 3:03.28 by Indiana’s 2017 Big Ten relay (which kept the last three legs the same, but only replaced the backstroke leadoff of the now-graduated Bob Glover with the freshman Gabriel Fantoni).

By swims, Indiana’s medley on Thursday is now the 5th-fastest in history, and by teams, they rank 3rd among all collegiate programs.

5 Fastest 400 yard medley relays in history:

Texas, 2017 NCAAs – 2:59.22 Texas, 2016 NCAAs – 3:00.68 Texas, 2015 NCAAs – 3:01.23 Cal, 2016 NCAAs – 3:01.28 (American Record) Indiana, 2018 Big Tens – 3:01.30

It’s also believed to be the fastest relay swum outside of an NCAA Championship meet, by far. In fact, Indiana’s old Big Ten record held the prior standard for non-national-championship speed in the event.

The time of Fantoni, the Brazilian 19-year old freshman, on the leadoff leg makes him the 3rd-fastest freshman ever in the 100 yard back, behind only Ryan Murphy (44.63) and Ralf Tribuntsov (44.95).