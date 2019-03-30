Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ian Finnerty Doesn’t Train Long Course Breaststroke (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85
  2. Carsten Vissering, USC – 50.30
  3. Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.52
  4. Reece Whitley, Cal – 51.11
  5. Zane Backes, Indiana – 51.35
  6. Caio Pumpitis, Georgia Tech – 51.38
  7. Evgenii Somov, Louisville – 51.77
  8. Jordan O’Brien, Missouri – 52.11

It was the three-man breaststroke race we’d all been waiting for, and it didn’t disappoint. USC’s Carsten Vissering led early, but Indiana’s Ian Finnerty charged back late to repeat as 100 breast champ. Finnerty didn’t quite better his 49.6 American record, but did shatter the pool record (Kevin Cordes’ 50.04, formerly an American record) and hit just the second swim ever under 50 seconds.

Vissering wound up second in 50.30 – he now ties Minnesota freshman Max McHugh for the fourth-fastest performer of all-time. McHugh was 50.30 in prelims, but 50.52 here with a better front half but about a half-second slower on the second 50.

