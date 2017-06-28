Hungary Tops Medal Table After Day 1 Of European Junior C’ships

  0 Loretta Race | June 28th, 2017 | Europe, International, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 European Junior Championships kicked off in Netanya, Israel today with young competitors making their marks across several events. The nation of Hungary leads the way in terms of medals after day 1, acquiring 2 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze across both men’s and women’s events.

Russia is close behind with 4 medals all together, while the remaining nations will look to move up the table as the 5-day competition continues.

Table courtesy of isr2015ec.org.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »