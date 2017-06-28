Hungary Tops Medal Table After Day 1 Of European Junior C’ships

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 European Junior Championships kicked off in Netanya, Israel today with young competitors making their marks across several events. The nation of Hungary leads the way in terms of medals after day 1, acquiring 2 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze across both men’s and women’s events.

Russia is close behind with 4 medals all together, while the remaining nations will look to move up the table as the 5-day competition continues.

Table courtesy of isr2015ec.org.