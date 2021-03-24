Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming: ESPN3
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

ESPN3 will be broadcasting the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships this week – and we’ve got the links you need below.

You can see the full broadcast schedule here. You will need to log in via a television provider.

Below is the day-by-day event schedule, with links to each prelims, finals, or timed finals session. Listed relays are only included in the finals session, and diving prelims take place in their own session between the morning and evening swim sessions. The A final for each diving event takes place with that night’s swimming finals.

DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE

Relays will only be raced as timed finals during the evening sessions

Wednesday (Timed Finals)

  • 800 free relay

Thursday (Prelims / Finals)

  • 200 free relay
  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 400 medley relay
  • One-meter diving

Friday (Prelims / Finals)

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • Three-meter diving
  • 200 medley relay

Saturday (Prelims / Finals / Trophy Presentation)

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • Platform diving
  • 400 free relay

MORE MEN’S NCAA COVERAGE

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!