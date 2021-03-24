How To Watch The 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
ESPN3 will be broadcasting the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships this week – and we’ve got the links you need below.
You can see the full broadcast schedule here. You will need to log in via a television provider.
Below is the day-by-day event schedule, with links to each prelims, finals, or timed finals session. Listed relays are only included in the finals session, and diving prelims take place in their own session between the morning and evening swim sessions. The A final for each diving event takes place with that night’s swimming finals.
DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE
Relays will only be raced as timed finals during the evening sessions
Wednesday (Timed Finals)
- 800 free relay
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 400 medley relay
- One-meter diving
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- Three-meter diving
- 200 medley relay
Saturday (Prelims / Finals / Trophy Presentation)
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- Platform diving
- 400 free relay