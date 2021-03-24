How To Watch The 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming: ESPN3

ESPN3 will be broadcasting the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships this week – and we’ve got the links you need below.

You can see the full broadcast schedule here. You will need to log in via a television provider.

Below is the day-by-day event schedule, with links to each prelims, finals, or timed finals session. Listed relays are only included in the finals session, and diving prelims take place in their own session between the morning and evening swim sessions. The A final for each diving event takes place with that night’s swimming finals.

DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE

Relays will only be raced as timed finals during the evening sessions

Wednesday (Timed Finals)

800 free relay

Thursday (Prelims / Finals)

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay

One-meter diving

Friday (Prelims / Finals)

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

Three-meter diving

200 medley relay

Saturday (Prelims / Finals / Trophy Presentation)

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

Platform diving

400 free relay

