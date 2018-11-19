How To Watch The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards

The Golden Goggle Awards are USA Swimming’s yearly awards gala, and they’ll happen tonight in New York City. You can follow along on the USA Swimming website, which will livestream the event. Follow the link below:

Fans have been voting for the past two months on awards, with the fan vote counting for a portion of the final award decision. You can check out our full ballot here. The nominees are below:

2018 GOLDEN GOGGLES NOMINEES – FULL LIST

Breakout Performer of the Year

Michael Andrew

Zach Harting

Austin Katz

Andrew Seliskar

Perseverance Award

Ella Eastin

Katie McLaughlin

Micah Sumrall

Coach of the Year

Jack Bauerle

Dave Durden

David Marsh

Teri McKeever

Greg Meehan

Relay Performance of the Year

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Female Race of the Year

Katie Ledecky , 1500m Freestyle, 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis

Kathleen Baker, 100m Backstroke, 2018 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships

Micah Sumrall, 200m Breaststroke, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Haley Anderson, Open Water 10K, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Male Race of the Year

Michael Andrew, 50m Freestyle, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Zane Grothe, 800m Freestyle, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Ryan Murphy , 100m Backstroke, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Chase Kalisz, 200m Individual Medley, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Female Athlete of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year