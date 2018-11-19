How To Watch The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards

The Golden Goggle Awards are USA Swimming’s yearly awards gala, and they’ll happen tonight in New York City. You can follow along on the USA Swimming website, which will livestream the event. Follow the link below:
Watch the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards here
Fans have been voting for the past two months on awards, with the fan vote counting for a portion of the final award decision. You can check out our full ballot here. The nominees are below:
2018 GOLDEN GOGGLES NOMINEES – FULL LIST
Breakout Performer of the Year
- Michael Andrew
- Zach Harting
- Austin Katz
- Andrew Seliskar
Perseverance Award
- Ella Eastin
- Katie McLaughlin
- Micah Sumrall
Coach of the Year
- Jack Bauerle
- Dave Durden
- David Marsh
- Teri McKeever
- Greg Meehan
Relay Performance of the Year
- Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
Female Race of the Year
- Katie Ledecky, 1500m Freestyle, 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis
- Kathleen Baker, 100m Backstroke, 2018 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships
- Micah Sumrall, 200m Breaststroke, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Haley Anderson, Open Water 10K, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
Male Race of the Year
- Michael Andrew, 50m Freestyle, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Zane Grothe, 800m Freestyle, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Ryan Murphy, 100m Backstroke, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Chase Kalisz, 200m Individual Medley, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
Female Athlete of the Year
Male Athlete of the Year
