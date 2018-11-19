Six Women’s, Eight Men’s Teams Now With NCAA Relay ‘A’ Standards

Earlier today we looked at the number of swimmers who hit an NCAA ‘A’ cut over the weekend during the first slate of mid-season invite meets, where 12 new names assured themselves of a spot at the NCAA Championships in March (for a total of 21).

In addition to that, there are now fourteen teams – six women’s and eight men’s – who have locked in an auto standard in at least one relay. Prior to last weekend’s invites, only the Louisville women had hit an ‘A’ cut in the 400 medley relay.

Take a look at the teams with automatic standards below:

Relay Auto Cuts – Women 4×50 Freestyle – 1:28.61 4×100 Freestyle – 3:14.97 4×200 Freestyle – 7:02.52 4×50 Medley – 1:36.75 4×100 Medley – 3:32.20 NC State – 1:27.64 Stanford – 3:12.08 Stanford – 6:59.66 NC State – 1:35.60 Louisville – 3:30.55 Stanford – 1:27.93 Louisville – 3:13.72 Indiana – 1:35.86 NC State – 3:31.31 Missouri – 1:28.38 Auburn – 3:13.75 Louisville – 1:36.31 Indiana – 3:31.65 Louisville – 1:28.46

Relay Auto Cuts – Men 4×50 Freestyle – 1:17.41 4×100 Freestyle – 2:51.39 4×200 Freestyle – 6:18.46 4×50 Medley – 1:24.56 4×100 Medley – 3:06.78 NC State – 1:16.41 Indiana – 2:49.56 Florida – 6:15.04 Georgia Tech – 1:24.23 NC State – 3:04.88 Texas A&M – 1:16.81 NC State – 2:49.79 Indiana – 6:17.78 Alabama – 1:24.51 Texas A&M – 3:05.70 Alabama – 1:17.10 Missouri – 2:50.05 Indiana – 3:05.72 Missouri – 1:17.18 Alabama – 2:50.41 Missouri – 3:05.95 Florida State – 1:17.29 Florida State – 2:50.43 Indiana – 1:17.37 Florida – 2:50.70

Louisville leads the women’s teams with ‘A’ cuts in four of the five relays, only missing the 4×200 free, while the Stanford women have achieved the cut in all three free relays.

On the men’s side, Indiana has four, only missing the 4×50 medley, and then NC State, Alabama and Mizzou trail with three.