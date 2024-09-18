How Summer McIntosh Did Enough For 200 IM Gold Despite Douglass’ Blistering Breaststroke

The French Swimming Federation has released detailed statistics on all the swimming finals at the Paris Olympics, and in this article, we will analyze the women’s 100-meter fly final.

The women’s 200 IM was the most highly anticipated race of the Olympics, and it delivered. It was an exciting battle, especially due to the different strengths and weaknesses of the big favorites.

In the race, and later on the podium, there was the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 butterfly, Summer McIntosh, in the 200 breaststroke Kate Douglass, and in the 200 backstroke, Kaylee McKeown.

Note that since she was disqualified, full data was not available for Alex Walsh, who initially touched third.

From the graph below, we can already see the obvious weaknesses and strengths of the three medalists.

For example, we observe:

The drastic drop in backstroke by Kate Douglass

Summer McIntosh and Kaylee McKeown with approximately the same speed in backstroke

The final acceleration by Douglass and McIntosh on freestyle

But let’s analyze meter by meter

We’ll approach the analysis by dividing the race into two parts and focusing on some details. In the first part, we’ll look at the start and the underwater phases. In the second, we focus on the swimming, or “over the water” segments, along with the turns, and the finish.

We will include in the analysis the splits in the individual strokes of Alex Walsh, despite her disqualification.

THE START & UNDERWATERS

The Start

The best start was by McKeown with a reaction time of 0.65 Douglass immediately gains great speed from the underwater phase compared to her rivals.



Underwater Phases

Abbie Wood is the swimmer who covered the greatest distance underwater: At 47.14 meters, 23.6% of her race was underwater.

Even McKeown’s underwater phases were longer than her rivals, especially the initial one off the start and during the backstroke.

The underwaters of Douglass and McIntosh were very similar in terms of distance, but the American’s average speed was 2.1m/s, compared to McIntosh’s 1.88m/s.

THE SWIMMING PHASES

BUTTERFLY

Split

45-Meter Standings

As expected McIntosh, the gold medalist in the 200 fly, and Douglass, an excellent sprinter, dominated the butterfly leg. Until just before the flags and the approach to the fly-back turn, McKeown is among the top three, about half a second behind Douglass. On the turn, the Australian was too long, losing another half-second.



BACKSTROKE

Split

65-Meter Standings (Exit of second underwater)

95-Meter Standings

After the turn, Douglass tries not to lose much ground with an excellent underwater, and at 65 meters, she is still in the lead. Despite this, it is clear (following the pink line) how drastic the American’s speed change is, with her backstroke leg being the slowest of all, about 1.5 seconds behind the second-to-last. In this leg, McKeown, as expected, recovers a lot of her deficit, but an excellent backstroke performance by McIntosh prevents her from taking the lead. The Canadian’s time of 31.80 is only 0.12 seconds off the Australian specialist’s time.



BREASTSTROKE

Split

115-Meter Standings (Exit of third underwater)

Swimmer Speed at exit of breast UW (m/s) Summer McIntosh 1.55 Kate Douglass 1.88 Kaylee McKeown 1.58

145-Meter Standings

It’s impressive to note the speed difference achieved during the breaststroke underwater phase by Douglass compared to her rivals. While McIntosh and McKeown settle around 1.55 m/s, Douglass reaches up to 1.88 m/s. Thanks to this boost and her breaststroke technique, the Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 200m breaststroke manages to recover almost a second from the deficit accumulated at the 100-meter mark. Douglass records one of the few (if not the only) sub-36 second splits in the breaststroke leg of a women’s 200 IM, with a time of 35.75. Although she was disqualified, it’s worth noting Walsh’s breaststroke performance, which recorded a time of 36.22. Even McIntosh’s swim (37.53), while not outstanding compared to other strokes, is notable given that her previous personal best of 2:06.89 included a 50m breaststroke split of 38.63.



FREESTYLE

Split

165-Meter Standings (Exit of last underwater)

Swimmer Speed at exit of last UW (m/s) Summer McIntosh 1.65 Kate Douglass 1.78 Kaylee McKeown 1.70

195-Meter Standings

With another excellent turn and, above all, an underwater where her speed far exceeds that of her competitors, Douglass closes in to just 0.1 seconds behind McIntosh. Douglass, among the best in the world at the 50 and 100 free, records the fastest freestyle split at 30.12.

McIntosh’s split is also impressive: her 30.42 allows her to overtake a fatigued (and subsequently disqualified) Walsh, who was ahead until about 30 meters from the finish.

It’s evident that Douglass’s speed comes primarily from her push off the wall and her underwater phase, as in the last 30 meters, the Canadian’s speed surpasses McIntosh’s, increasing the gap from 0.1 seconds to 0.39 seconds.

PODIUM

Strokes and Breathing Analysis

Swimmer Average meters/stroke cycle

Butterfly Average meters/stroke cycle

Backstroke Average meters/stroke cycle

Breaststroke Average meters/stroke cycle

Freestyle Summer McIntosh 1.87m 2.13m 1.80m 2.13m Kate Douglass 2.10m 2.25m 2.19m 2.28m Kaylee McKeown 1.67m 2.12m 1.80m 2.06m

The stroke efficiency of Douglass is superior in every stroke. Especially in butterfly and breaststroke, the difference is vast: for each butterfly stroke, the American covered 2.10m, compared to McIntosh’s 1.87m. And for each stroke of breast, Douglass covered 2.19m compared to her rivals’ 1.80m.

The highest stroke rate, which is probably a result of the lower efficiency, belongs to McKeown. The Australian had competed, and won, her 200 backstroke final just the day before, a factor that may have influenced her frequency data.

Even in freestyle, where both McIntosh and McKeown were around 46 strokes per minute, Douglass only reached 42.

Side note: the heights of the athletes are 1.78m for McIntosh and Douglass and 1.75m for McKeown.

CONCLUSION

With the complete picture, some observations and questions arise: