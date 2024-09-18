Glasgow Confirmed As New Host Of 2026 Commonwealth Games

The reports published last month regarding Glasgow, Scotland hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games have now been confirmed.

A stripped-down version of the Games will return to Glasgow after more than a decade, with just 10 sports being featured across 4 venues, including the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

According to BBC, the 2026 Games will not be funded by the public. Instead, a ‘substantial contingency’ was put in place alongside an improved offer for the Games’ budget from Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia. (BBC)

Commonwealth Games Australia has pledged a multi-million pound investment, contributing £2.3 million to enhance the event. (Scottish Business News)

Cabinet minister Neil Gray told BBC Scotland News, “We’ve been interrogating this to a very great degree over the last couple of months to make sure there is no call upon the Scottish government finance.

Regarding the production of the Games, Gray said, “It is going to be smaller, it’s going to be a different concept and I think it’s important for us to recognise that, but also celebrate the fact that we are able to continue with an offering that means we’ve got a very clear pathway and a very important pathway for our elite sports participants here in Scotland.”

Swimming Australia released an official statement supporting Glasgow as the new host.

SA Chief Executive Officer Rob Woodhouse said,“The Commonwealth Games are a rich part of Australia’s sporting history and like all sports fans, we are delighted with today’s news that Glasgow has support to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” Mr Woodhouse said.

“The Commonwealth Games are an important pathway for our swimmers – they provide valuable experience for our athletes to be exposed to a multi-sport event, a Village environment and performing under pressure.

“I applaud Commonwealth Games Australia, Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Commonwealth Games Federation for their reimagination of the Games which is an important part of the journey towards 2028 LA Olympics and our own 2032 home games in Brisbane.”