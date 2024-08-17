Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Deep Are The Pools Where Swimmers Set World Records?

Comments: 23
by Sofia Altavilla 23

August 17th, 2024 News, Paris 2024

It’s been almost two weeks since the swimming competitions wrapped up at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the closing ceremony taking place on August 12.

This year’s games sparked a lot of buzz, partly due to the questionable depth of the pool at the Defense Arena, where world records were slow to fall. Visible waves more prominent than normal in pools of this stature led spectators wondering if they might be contributing to slower times.

It got me thinking: are there any “slow” pools where world records have still been set? And how deep are the pools where current records were made?

Below, I’ve put together a list of current records, including the depth of the pools they were set in. Like we’ve talked about before, most Olympic pools are around 3 meters deep, and most of the current world records were set in pools like that. There is a bit of a feedback bias here – most big meets choose deeper pools for competition, and big meets are where the most World Records are set. I still think it’s interesting to review.

ARE THERE WORLD RECORDS SET IN SHALLOW POOLS?

Absolutely. Aside from the four world records set during the Paris Olympics, there are three other records made in pools with depths of less than 3 meters. One of these is the men’s 50m freestyle world record, which, while set with a super suit, was made by Cesar Cielo in his home pool at the Pinheiros Club in São Paulo. That pool’s depth ranges from 2.10m to 2.30m.

If we leave out super-suited records, two stand out: Sarah Sjostrom’s 50m butterfly and Ariarne Titmus’s 200m freestyle.

One theory floated around by an Ivy League-educated Olympic gold medalist is that water depth is less important in permanent pools than in temporary pools, because of less cavitation of the body of the structure creating less waves.

Sjöstrom set her record 10 years ago during the Swedish National Championships on July 5, 2014, in Borås at the Borås Simarena, which has a depth of only 2 meters. This record is also the longest-standing (excluding Liu Zige’s “unbeatable” 200m butterfly) among women’s records.

More recently, Ariarne Titmus set a new 200m freestyle record just a month and a half before the Paris Games. On July 12, 2024, during the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane, Titmus clocked in at 1:52.23, beating the record her teammate Mollie O’Callaghan had set at the Fukuoka World Championships in 2023. This record came from the Queensland Aquatic Centre at the Sleeman Sport Complex, which also has a depth of 2 meters.

Interestingly, in this same Brisbane pool during the June Trials, Kaylee McKeown (who holds the world record in the women’s 200m backstroke) swam the second-fastest time ever, just 0.16 seconds off her record of 2:03.14.

These examples show us that pool depth isn’t everything when it comes to breaking records. A record that’s lasted a decade was set in a 2-meter deep pool, just as a record set weeks before the Paris Games was made in a pool shallower than the one in Paris.

SO, WAS THIS THE SLOWEST OLYMPICS EVER?

Not really. Looking at Olympic and world records from past Games, the number of records set in Paris isn’t all that different from Rio 2016. Paris saw four world records, while Tokyo 2021 had six, but keep in mind only three years have passed since then.

When we consider both Olympic and world records, Paris saw 21 new records across 20 events. Tokyo had 21 records across 33 events, while Rio had 23 records across just 12 events.

OLYMPIC AND WORLD RECORDS SET AT RECENT GAMES:

  • Paris 2024: 21 records (20 events), 4 WR
  • Tokyo 2021: 33 records (21 events), 6 WR
  • Rio 2016: 23 records (12 events), 8 WR (7 events)

Interestingly, the most “disappointing” performances seemed to happen during the early finals, like the podium for the 100m breaststroke, which took place on day two. Meanwhile, the best performances, including world records, came in the final days, such as Pan Zhanle‘s record on day 5 or the women’s medley relay on day 8.

I’ll leave these thoughts here for now, waiting for more answers—many of which have already come from the Olympic champions pushing boundaries once again.

LIST OF RECORDS WITH POOL DEPTHS

WOMEN’S WORLD RECORD

Event SWIMMER TIME LOCATION DEPTH DATE
50m freestyle Sarah Sjostrom 23.61 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 29 July 2023
100m freestyle Sarah Sjostrom 51.71 Budapest, Hungary 3m 23 July 2017
200m freestyle Ariarne Titmus 1:52.23 Brisbane, Australia 2m 12 June 2024
400m freestyle Ariarne Titmus 3:55.38 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 23 July 2023
800m freestyle Katie Ledecky 8:04.79 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 3m 12 August 2016
1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky 15:20.48 Indianapolis, United States 3m 16 May 2018
50m backstroke Kaylee McKeown 26.86 Budapest, Hungary 3m 20 October 2023
100m backstroke Regan Smith 57.13 Indianapolis, United States 3m 18 June 2024
200m backstroke Kaylee McKeown 2:03.14 Sydney, Australia 3m 10 March 2023
50m breaststroke Ruta Meilutyte 29.16 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 30 July 2023
100m breaststroke Lilly King 1:04.13 Budapest, Hungary 3m 25 July 2017
200m breaststroke Evgeniia Chikunova 2:17.55 Kazan, Russia  3m 21 April 2023
50m butterfly Sarah Sjostrom 24.43 Borås, Sweden 2m 5 July 2014
100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh 55.18 Indianapolis, United States 3m 15 June 2024
200m butterfly Liu Zige 2:01.81 Jinan, China supersuit, pool’s depth unknown 21 October 2009
200m individual medley Katinka Hosszu 2:06.12 Kazan, Russia  3m 3 August 2015
400m individual medley Summer McIntosh 4:24.38 Toronto, Canada 3m 16 May 2024
4 × 100 m freestyle relay Australia 3:27.96 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 23 July 2023
4 x 200 m freestyle relay Australia 7:37.50 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 27 July 2023
4 x 100 m medley relay United States 3:49.63 Paris, France  2.15m 4 August 2024

MEN’S WORLD RECORD

Event SWIMMER TIME LOCATION DEPTH DATE
50m freestyle Cesar Cielo 20.91 São Paulo, Brazil supersuit, 2.10-2.30m 18 December 2009
100m freestyle Pan Zhanle 46.40 Paris, France 2.15m 31 July 2024
200m freestyle Paul Biedermann 1:42.00 Rome, Italy supersuit, 3m 28 July 2009
400m freestyle Paul Biedermann 3:40.07 Rome, Italy supersuit, 3m 26 July 2009
800m freestyle Zhang Lin 7:32.12 Rome, Italy supersuit, 3m 29 July 2009
1500m freestyle Bobby Finke 14:30.67 Paris, France 2.15m 4 August 2024
50m backstroke Kliment Kolesnikov 23.55 Kazan, Russia 3m 27 July 2023
100m backstroke Thomas Ceccon 51.60 Budapest, Hungary 3m 20 June 2022
200m backstroke Aaron Peirsol 1:51.92 Rome, Italy supersuit, 3m 30 July 2009
50m breaststroke Adam Peaty 25.95 Budapest, Hungary 3m 25 July 2017
100m breaststroke Adam Peaty 56.88 Gwangju, South Korea 3m 21 July 2019
200m breaststroke Qin Haiyang 2:05.48 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 28 July 2023
50m butterfly Andriy Govorov 22.27 Rome, Italy 3m 1 July 2018
100m butterfly Caeleb Dressel 49.45 Tokyo, Japan 3.02m 30 July 2021
200m butterfly Kristof Milak 1:50.34 Budapest, Hungary 3m 21 June 2022
200m individual medley Ryan Lochte 1:54.00 Shanghai, China 3m 28 July 2011
400m individual medley Leon Marchand 4:02.50 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 23 July 2023
4 × 100 m freestyle relay United States 3:08.24 Beijing, China supersuit, 3m 11 August 2008
4 x 200 m freestyle relay United States 6:58.55 Rome, Italy supersuit, 3m 31 July 2009
4 x 100 m medley relay United States 3:26.78 Tokyo, Japan 3.02m 31 July 2021

MIXED WORLD RECORDS

4 x 100 m mixed freestyle relay Australia 3:18.83 Fukuoka, Japan 3m 27 July 2023
4 x 100 m mixed medley relay United States 3:37.43 Paris, France  2.15m 3 August 2024

In This Story

23
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

23 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
KT Chau
1 hour ago

Liu Zige set the 200 m fly world record at the Jinan Olympics Center pool which is from 2-3m deep.

0
0
Reply
Seth
2 hours ago

Someone needs to do a study with multiple groups swimming in pools of ranging depths.

I wonder if it were true that deeper pools help, how deep can you get before the depth is moot, like a 4 or 7 meter deep pool.

3
0
Reply
HULKSWIMHULKSMASH
3 hours ago

Out of curiosity, what’s the impact of pool depth in SCM and SCY pools?

3
0
Reply
NCSwimFan
3 hours ago

Feel like it’s fairly evident the men’s 100 breaststroke is an outlier in what was a generally fairly fast swim meet. You could point to the McIntosh and Marchand 400 IMs as well, but both were on PBs later in the program and both had swam otherworldly swims in the 400 IM previously that were hard to equal (particularly for McIntosh, who went out way harder in Paris than she did on her WR).

13
-2
Reply
Riley
3 hours ago

Perhaps the competitiveness of the race has a bigger impact in shallow pools
The 100 breast was quite close and arguably the slowest event with lots of competitors with a shot to win. Mens 100 fr not so close so less waves for the winner
Men’s mile bigger separation between 2-8

3
0
Reply
SwimStats
Reply to  Riley
1 hour ago

This is what I’ve been thinking the whole time.

3
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
3 hours ago

FINA/WORLD AQUATICS should simply mandate that certain pools are 3 meter deep, plus or minus, say, 3 cm. End the controversy; end the speculation

21
-2
Reply
grizzled bastard
3 hours ago

I haven’t seen any of the medalists complain about the pool depth. Has anyone like Marchand or Peaty said anything about the depth?

14
0
Reply
StuartC
4 hours ago

Maybe in the first few days, the pool jets/circulation were ON during swims?

13
-3
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!