How Deep Are The Pools Where Swimmers Set World Records?

It’s been almost two weeks since the swimming competitions wrapped up at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the closing ceremony taking place on August 12.

This year’s games sparked a lot of buzz, partly due to the questionable depth of the pool at the Defense Arena, where world records were slow to fall. Visible waves more prominent than normal in pools of this stature led spectators wondering if they might be contributing to slower times.

It got me thinking: are there any “slow” pools where world records have still been set? And how deep are the pools where current records were made?

Below, I’ve put together a list of current records, including the depth of the pools they were set in. Like we’ve talked about before, most Olympic pools are around 3 meters deep, and most of the current world records were set in pools like that. There is a bit of a feedback bias here – most big meets choose deeper pools for competition, and big meets are where the most World Records are set. I still think it’s interesting to review.

ARE THERE WORLD RECORDS SET IN SHALLOW POOLS?

Absolutely. Aside from the four world records set during the Paris Olympics, there are three other records made in pools with depths of less than 3 meters. One of these is the men’s 50m freestyle world record, which, while set with a super suit, was made by Cesar Cielo in his home pool at the Pinheiros Club in São Paulo. That pool’s depth ranges from 2.10m to 2.30m.

If we leave out super-suited records, two stand out: Sarah Sjostrom’s 50m butterfly and Ariarne Titmus’s 200m freestyle.

One theory floated around by an Ivy League-educated Olympic gold medalist is that water depth is less important in permanent pools than in temporary pools, because of less cavitation of the body of the structure creating less waves.

Sjöstrom set her record 10 years ago during the Swedish National Championships on July 5, 2014, in Borås at the Borås Simarena, which has a depth of only 2 meters. This record is also the longest-standing (excluding Liu Zige’s “unbeatable” 200m butterfly) among women’s records.

More recently, Ariarne Titmus set a new 200m freestyle record just a month and a half before the Paris Games. On July 12, 2024, during the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane, Titmus clocked in at 1:52.23, beating the record her teammate Mollie O’Callaghan had set at the Fukuoka World Championships in 2023. This record came from the Queensland Aquatic Centre at the Sleeman Sport Complex, which also has a depth of 2 meters.

Interestingly, in this same Brisbane pool during the June Trials, Kaylee McKeown (who holds the world record in the women’s 200m backstroke) swam the second-fastest time ever, just 0.16 seconds off her record of 2:03.14.

These examples show us that pool depth isn’t everything when it comes to breaking records. A record that’s lasted a decade was set in a 2-meter deep pool, just as a record set weeks before the Paris Games was made in a pool shallower than the one in Paris.

SO, WAS THIS THE SLOWEST OLYMPICS EVER?

Not really. Looking at Olympic and world records from past Games, the number of records set in Paris isn’t all that different from Rio 2016. Paris saw four world records, while Tokyo 2021 had six, but keep in mind only three years have passed since then.

When we consider both Olympic and world records, Paris saw 21 new records across 20 events. Tokyo had 21 records across 33 events, while Rio had 23 records across just 12 events.

OLYMPIC AND WORLD RECORDS SET AT RECENT GAMES:

Paris 2024: 21 records (20 events), 4 WR

21 records (20 events), 4 WR Tokyo 2021: 33 records (21 events), 6 WR

33 records (21 events), 6 WR Rio 2016: 23 records (12 events), 8 WR (7 events)

Interestingly, the most “disappointing” performances seemed to happen during the early finals, like the podium for the 100m breaststroke, which took place on day two. Meanwhile, the best performances, including world records, came in the final days, such as Pan Zhanle‘s record on day 5 or the women’s medley relay on day 8.

I’ll leave these thoughts here for now, waiting for more answers—many of which have already come from the Olympic champions pushing boundaries once again.

LIST OF RECORDS WITH POOL DEPTHS

WOMEN’S WORLD RECORD

MEN’S WORLD RECORD

MIXED WORLD RECORDS