How David Popvici Won 200 Free Olympic Gold In The Last Five Meters

Courtesy: Dominique Hérailh

The French Swimming Federation has released detailed statistics on all the swimming finals at the Paris Olympics, and in this article, we’ll break down the final of the men’s 200 free.

How this event would play out was up in the air throughout the race, with several lead changes and momentum swings. It was impossible to predict who would emerge atop the heap coming down the closing meters, and in the end, the three medalists were separated by only seven one-hundredths of a second.

If the times produced were nothing earth-shattering (perhaps the pool is to blame), the battle we were treated to made up for it as it was a tantalizing showdown.

The chart below shows that four different leaders followed each other throughout the race: Matt Richards, Lukas Märtens, Luke Hobson, and David Popovici.

Hobson was out conservatively but came home like a freight train. Richards was consistently near the front throughout the race. Popovici alternated between first and fourth place throughout the race. We will see later that the ground he gained swimming was lost at the turns. Märtens lost his shot at the gold medal at the third turn.

Let’s break down the race.

We’ll break the race into several sequences: the start, turns and four “over the water” sectors.

The start

Richards was the best swimmer off the start: He had the quickest reaction time (0.60), longest underwater, and the fastest 15-meter split.

Hobson’s poor start cost him dearly. Losing almost four-tenths off the start, when he ended up finishing 0.07 back of gold, is a tough pill to swallow. He had the slowest opening 15 meters in the field.

Popovici also lost some ground opening up, giving three-tenths to Richards.

The Turns

The 15-meter times of the three turns are summarized in the visual below:

Both Richards and Hobson were quicker than Popovici over the first 15 meters of each 50.

In all three turns, Richards gained more than a half-second (0.54) advantage (0.84 if you add the gap to the start). Hobson had an advantage of six-tenths.

Märtens lost his chance at a medal on the third turn. If you watch the race, he goes into the wall with a clear lead, turns more than three-tenths ahead, but when they resurface off the turn, he’s all of a sudden back in third or fourth.

If we analyze the underwaters, we see that Hobson seemed to be the most effective. Although his underwaters are shorter than Richards, Hobson’s 15-meter times are faster. Richards may be going too far underwater for what he’s getting out of it.

Hobson’s short course experience in the NCAA likely plays a part in him nailing down the optimal length to go underwater in freestyle.

Length UW Time UW Speed UW Popovici 23.76 9.93 2.393 Richards 31.28 13.63 2.295 Hobson 24.37 9.93 2.454

“Over the Water” Segments

In the first 50 meters, Popovici was the fastest to get into action. At 25 meters, he had already regained 0.16 to Richards. Then it was Märtens who swam the fastest opening 50.

50-Meter Standings

1. L. Märtens 24.05

2. D. Popovici +0.05

3. M. Richards +0.11

8. L. Hobson +0.65

On the second 50, Märtens was the fastest followed by Hobson and Richards. Popovici had the fastest final five meters prior to the turn in the bunch.

100-Meter Standings

1. L. Märtens 50.52

2. M. Richards +0.40

3. D. Popovici +0.60

7. L. Hobson +0.85

On the third 50, Hobson made a big push to get back into medal contention. Richards had a bit of a lull from 125 to 145 meters, perhaps saving up for the last 50.

150-Meter Standings

1. L. Märtens 1:17.61

2. D. Popovici +0.37

3. M. Richards +0.38

4. L. Hobson +0.39

On the last 50, Popovici was the fastest from 175 meters. Five meters from the wall, Popovici was only third, sitting six one-hundredths back of Richards. At the finish, Popovici touched in 1:44.72, followed by Richards at 1:44.74 and Hobson at 1:44.79.

In the four 35-meter “over the water” sectors, the rankings are as follows:

Time (s) Speed m/s Popovici 77.07 1.817 Scott 77.18 1.814 Märtens 77.29 1.811 Hobson 77.65 1.803 Richards 77.93 1.796

Let’s finish with the progression of the time differences between the three medalists throughout the race.

Three observations from the graph above: