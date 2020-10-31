Helena Gasson Sets Three Kiwi National Records At ISL Match 5

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

LA Current swimmer Helena Gasson set three New Zealand National Records during Match 5 of the 2020 ISL season in Budapest, including shattering the 400 IM mark that had stood since 2008.

The 25-year-old also took out the existing standards in the 200 fly and 200 IM, both of which she had set during Match 3 (she broke the 100 fly record there, too).

In the 400 IM, Gasson broke the 12-year-old record previously held by Helen Norfolk, who clocked 4:34.05 at the 2008 SC World Championships in Manchester.

Split Comparison: Kiwi National Records (400 IM)

Norfolk, 2008 SC Worlds Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 5 29.62 28.76 1:03.06 (33.44) 1:02.41 (33.65) 1:37.21 (34.15) 1:36.99 (34.58) 2:10.53 (33.32) 2:11.33 (34.34) 2:49.75 (39.22) 2:49.52 (38.19) 3:29.61 (39.86) 3:28.70 (39.18) 4:02.66 (33.05) 4:00.99 (32.29) 4:34.05 (31.39) 4:32.48 (31.49)

Currently in her first ISL season, Gasson had set a personal best of 4:34.80 in the event during Match 3 less than a week ago. Prior to that, she hadn’t swum the event in short course meters since 2015, when she set a best of 4:40.35 at the New Zealand SC Championships.

The biggest difference for Gasson in this swim compared to what she did in the last match came on the second 50 of breaststroke and the first 50 of freestyle, where she was a combined 1.63 seconds faster.

Split Comparison: Gasson’s PBs (400 IM)

Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 3 Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 5 29.24 28.76 1:02.83 (33.59) 1:02.41 (33.65) 1:36.93 (34.10) 1:36.99 (34.58) 2:11.56 (34.63) 2:11.33 (34.34) 2:49.76 (38.20) 2:49.52 (38.19) 3:29.62 (39.86) 3:28.70 (39.18) 4:02.86 (33.24) 4:00.99 (32.29) 4:34.80 (31.94) 4:32.48 (31.49)

Also on Day 2, Gasson clocked 2:07.44 to lower her 200 fly record of 2:07.83 set in the previous match. Prior to that, she held the record at 2:08.65 set in 2019.

Relative to her swim from the last match, Gasson was slightly more conservative on the first 150, and then had a lot more left in the tank coming home.

Split Comparison: 200 Fly

Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 3 Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 5 28.44 28.83 1:00.88 (32.44) 1:01.66 (32.83) 1:33.53 (32.65) 1:34.49 (32.83) 2:07.83 (34.30) 2:07.44 (32.95)

In the 200 IM on Day 1, the 2016 Olympian touched in 2:08.70, erasing her 2:08.99 from Match 3. She came into the season holding the record at 2:09.20.

Split Comparison: 200 IM

Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 3 Gasson, 2020 ISL Match 5 28.00 27.69 1:00.71 (32.71) 1:00.08 (32.39) 1:38.04 (37.33) 1:37.31 (37.23) 2:08.99 (30.95) 2:08.70 (31.39)

Overall, Gasson contributed 13 points to LA Current’s winning effort, placing fourth in the 200 fly, fifth in the 400 IM and sixth in the 200 IM.