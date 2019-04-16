Hear How Peaty Approaches Domestic Meets And Previews His 50

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
“I’m back to World number one & that’s job done,” says @adam_peaty.
The Olympic champion secures his place in the 🇬🇧 team for this summer’s World Championships with 100m breaststroke GB🥇in Glasgow.
Here’s his full @BBCSport interview. pic.twitter.com/tQQB11rBjw
— ✌️🏊🏻♂️ 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 🇬🇧✌️ (@NickHopeTV) April 16, 2019
In the video above, 100m breaststroke winner Adam Peaty reveals how he set out to get back on top of the world rankings, but still considers the British Swimming Championships as a true domestic meet. He’s waiting for the World Championships and international meets thereafter to really produce something special, even though he already put up the 8th fastest performance of all time tonight in Glasgow.
Hear the 24-year-old roll out his thoughts on how he prepares himself emotionally at home versus abroad and how that affects his back-end speed. Plus, Peaty gives a little teaser on how he believes both his new block start and his opening 50’s speed this morning and tonight will concoct an electrifying 50m performance tomorrow.
