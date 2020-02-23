Hayden Hits 22.40 In 50 Freestyle Prelim

2020 CASCADE TRANS MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL

Saturday, February 22nd & Sunday, February 23rd

Brookfield YMCA at Seton

50m (LCM)

Following his gold medal 100 freestyle performance on Saturday, Brent Hayden entered day two of the 2020 Cascade Trans Mountain Festival as top seed in the 50 free and delivered a 22.40 prelim swim. Hayden’s swim was just off his season best of 22.34 from January which remains the top ranked Canadian swim this season.

The 36-year-old announced in October of 2019 that he would be coming out of a 7 year retirement to seek a spot on what would be his fourth Olympic team. Having competed at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, Hayden’s third Olympic performance in London 2012 was his most successful, finishing with a 100 freestyle bronze. His nation-leading 50 freestyle combined with a third-ranked 100 freestyle puts him in a nice position heading into trials where he will race the best Canadian sprinters, all fighting for a trip to Tokyo.

Hayden has been training at the High Performance Center Vancouver along with 2016 Olympians Markus Thormeyer and Emily Overholt and other national teamers Richard Funk, Haley Black and Josiah Binemma.

With just over a month to go, his 50 freestyle final will likely be Hayden’s last big race before he heads to Toronto at the end of March for his shot at the Olympic team. That race will take place in tonight’s session beginning at 5 PM (MST).