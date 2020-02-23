MacNeil Earns Another Honor, Wins Big Ten Swimmer of the Meet

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following a championship draught that dated back to the 1985-86 season, Ohio State emerged victorious at the 2020 Women’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships. They built a commanding meet throughout the meet, eventually winning by nearly 200 points.

After the conclusion of the meet, three awards were handed out. These awards honored the Swimmer of the Meet, Freshman of the Meet, and Diver of the meet.

The swimmer of the meet honor was awarded to Maggie MacNeil. She was dominant in the sprint races, finishing first in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, as well as leading Michigan to 1st in the 400 free relay and 2nd in the 200 free relay. Along the way she swam to Big Ten Championship records in both the 100 free and fly. Her time in the 100 free was also a conference record in the event. Both of these swims were below the automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships. MacNeil currently ranks first in the nation in the 100 fly this season.

Joining MacNeil as a conference honoree was fellow Michigan swimmer Kaitlynn Sims, winner of the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award. Sims had an excellent showing in the distance events in her first collegiate season. She finished 4th in the 500 free, falling just .3 off the winner and taking almost two seconds off of the time she had swum in prelims. Along with that took 3rd in the 1650 free, shaving 2 seconds off her best time from last fall. She also led off Michigan’s 800 free relay that finished 3rd.

On the diving side, Emily Bretscher, a junior from Purdue, was honored as the Big Ten Diver of the Meet. Bretscher had a strong showing across her three competitions. Her best finish was on the 3-meter, where she finished in 1st after entering finals in 7th place. She finished 3rd on the 1-meter and 6th in platform diving as well.

As well as these honors, the Big Ten also named their All-Big Ten Teams as well as Sportmanship Awards.

First Team All-Big Ten

Cora Dupre, Indiana

Olivia Carter, Michigan

Maggie MacNeil , Michigan

Claire Maiocco, Michigan

Daria Pyshnenko, Michigan

Miranda Tucker, Michigan

Markie Hopkins, Northwestern

Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern

Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State

Kathrin Delmer, Ohio State

Amy Fulmer, Ohio State

Lucija Jurkovic Perisa, Ohio State

Molly Kowal, Ohio State

Taylor Petrak, Ohio State

Freya Rayner, Ohio State

Emily Bretscher , Purdue

Megan Doty, Wisconsin

Lillie Hosack, Wisconsin

Beata Nelson, Wisconsin

Alana Palmer, Wisconsin

Second Team All-Big Ten

Cassy Jernberg, Indiana

Emily Weiss, Indiana

Vanessa Krause, Michigan

Victoria Kwan, Michigan

Sierra Schmidt, Michigan

Joy Zhu, Minnesota

Emma Lepisova, Northwestern

Hannah Bach, Ohio State

Rebekah Bradley, Ohio State

Katherine Trace, Ohio State

Georgia White, Ohio State

Maycey Vieta, Purdue

Tereza Grusova, Rutgers

Kelsi Artim, Wisconsin

Sportsmanship Awards