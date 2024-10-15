Hawaii Will Join Mountain West as a Full Member in 2026

The University of Hawaii has accepted an invitation to join the Mountain West Conference starting on July 1, 2026. The move is among the most-impactful for swimming of a tumultuous fall so far for mid-major realignment.

Hawaii has been a football-only member in the Mountain West since 2012. Most of its other sports have competed in the Big West since then. The Big West only began sponsoring men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships this season, meaning Hawaii will compete in two of those before transitioning fully to the Mountain West.

After Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State announced plans last month to leave for the Pac-12 (including three women’s swimming & diving programs), the Mountain West locked up six full members to a commitment through 2032. They later added UTEP (formerly Conference USA), and now by securing Hawaii’s commitment, the conference will meet the minimum of 8 full-time member schools to remain in the FBS.

The Pac-12, meanwhile, has fought to poach away more Mountain West members, as well as those from other conferences, but ultimately have only been able to lure former Mountain West school Utah State so far. They still need an 8th full-time member to remain in the FBS in 2026.

There are two significant financial upsides for Hawaii in this move. Besides the Mountain West being a more prominent conference, they were able to negotiate a removal of the travel subsidies that they currently are paying Mountain West football schools to travel to Hawaii. They also no longer have to pay travel subsidies in other sports in the Mountain West, which they did in the Big West because of the added cost of making the 6 hour flight from California, where the rest of the Big West is located, to Hawaii.

Hawaii, which currently sponsors 20 teams, listed $1.8 million in total travel subsidies and guarantees in the 2018 fiscal year; its own travel costs were $1.5 million.

The Athletic is reporting that Mountain West schools will sign a Grant of Rights that locks them in to the conference until 2032, unless they leave for a Power 4 conference (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, or SEC).

While conference revenues will be shared equally among all full-time members, tens-of-millions of dollars in exit fees paid to departing Mountain West members will be split unevenly The Athletic says, with Air Force and UNLV each receiving 24.5%; Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Wyoming each receiving 11.5%; and Hawaii receiving 5%.

This addition will bring the Mountain West to 7 women’s swimming & diving programs and 4 men’s swimming & diving programs. The conference has only hosted a women’s championship in recent years, with the conferences current three men’s teams (Air Force, UNLV, and Wyoming) competing with the WAC.

Future Mountain West Conference Swimming & Diving Sport Sponsorship