Hauck Claims All Comers Record For 17-Yr-Olds In 200 Back

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Queensland Championships is nearing its final day but the younger set of swimmers aren’t going out quietly in Brisbane.

For instance, 17-year-old Australian age group record slayer Thomas Hauck took down the Queensland All Comers Record en route to reaping his age category’s 200m back bold. Touching in a time of 1:59.68, Hauck’s outing dipped under the previous All Comers age standard of 2:00.24 Ty Hartwell put on the books in 2018.

Splitting 57.43/1:02.25, Hauck’s 1:59.68 produced a near-lifetime best, falling just .38 outside of the 1:59.30 he clocked at last year’s Australian Championships. He was 16 during that swim, which means his performance tonight now ranks him among the top 3 Aussie 17-year-old male performers of all-time.

All-Time Aussie 17-Yr-Old Men in 200m Backstroke

Mitch Larkin – 1:59.09, 2011 Se-Bom Lee – 1:59.53, 2019 Thomas Hauck – 1:59.68, 2020

15-year-old Flynn Southam already broke Kyle Chalmers’ 100m free age record earlier in the meet, but tonight the Bond swimmer took on the 20om free. Southam earned a time of 1:50.90 to comfortably beat his age group in Brisbane, splitting 54.06/56.84.

Entering this meet, Southam’s personal best in this 2free rested at the 1:52.66 he established at its same meet last year. As such, within a year the teen has hacked nearly 2 seconds off his career-quickest to become Australia’s 3rd fastest 15-year-old 200m freestyle of all-time.

All-Time Aussie 15-Yr-Old Men in 200m Freestyle

Ian Thorpe – 1:46.70, 1998 Elijah Winnington – 1:49.35, 2016 Flynn Southam – 1:50.90, 2020

Additional swims that turned some heads included 200m fly open champion here Elizabeth Dekkers getting it done for gold in the 16-year-old 100m fly. She hit a time of 1:00.10, dropping her 2019 QLD C’ships outing down .60.

Mollie O’Callaghan snagged 50 fly gold in a time of 27.86, hacking her previous PB of 30.18 to bits. That previous career-quickest was set just this past October at the SPW Prep Meet.

Her SPW teammate and multiple gold medal-winner already here, Mitch Larkin, won the men’s open 50m fly in a time of 24.26, a new personal best.