Hasegawa Looks To Go 4-For-4 In The 200 Fly: 2020 Match 9 – Day 2 Entries

As Day 2 of Match 9 gets underway, the biggest name to watch out for will be Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom. After sustaining a minor back injury and sitting out of Match 6, Sjostrom is clearly back in full force, having notched 4 wins yesterday. She took the top spot in the 100 fly and 50 free and contributed to Energy Standard’s winning 4×100 women’s free and medley relays. Today Sjostrom will swim the 100 freestyle, 100 IM, 50 butterfly, and 50 freestyle skins and will be a key factor in Energy Standard extending their lead over the other three teams.

In the women’s 200 butterfly, Tokyo’s Suzuka Hasegawa will attempt to make it 4-for-4 wins in her debut season. Hasegawa won the event at Match 3, Match 5, and Match 8. At Match 8 she raced to victory that ended Hali Flickinger’s two-season long win streak in the event. Today she will go up against the like of Katinka Hosszu, Tessa Cieplucha, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, and others as she tries to continue her perfect streak.

A third important race to watch will be the men’s 100 backstroke. The race will feature three swimmers that have already won the event this season; Match 3&8 winner Ryosuke Irie (TOK), Match 6 winner Shane Ryan (TOR) and Match 8 winner Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS). Out of those three, the fastest performer thus far in the individual 100 back is Kliment Kolesnikov who swam a 49.42 in his Match 8 victory.

The meet will end with the all-important women’s and men’s skins events, the former being swum in freestyle, the latter in butterfly. The women’s race could look fairly similar to what it did at Match 8 considering all 4 top performers from Match 8 will race it again this morning. Energy Standard’s Sjostrom and Heemskerk joined Iron’s Kromowidjojo and Henique in the second round, with Sjostrom besting Kromowidjojo in the final round. Those four will be back to swim the skins today as Sjostrom looks to repeat and Kromowidjojo looks for redemption.

In the men’s event, Chad le Clos will have his first shot at the butterfly skins along with teammate Andrey Zhilkin. They will face stiff competition in the form of two time individual 50 butterfly winner Nicholas Santos from Iron, Tokyo’s Match 5 winner Takeshi Kawamoto, among others.

As racing gets underway, be sure to follow along with our live recap and analysis here.