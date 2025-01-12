Harvard Women Continue Undefeated Streak with Victories Over Arkansas & Hawaii

Hawaii vs. Arkansas vs. Harvard

January 9, 2025

Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex – Honolulu, HI

25 yards (SCY)

Scores: Harvard – 172, Hawaii – 71 Harvard – 160, Arkansas – 83 Arkansas – 130, Hawaii – 113

Full Results

The Harvard women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up their training trip on a high note by adding two more victories to its undefeated streak, extending their season dual meet record to 7-0 with wins over the University of Arkansas and the University of Hawaii on Thursday.

The Crimson prevailed by a wide margin over both teams, posting a score of 172 points over Hawaii’s 71 and 160 points over Arkansas’s 83.

Harvard claimed nine events over the course of the meet. They kicked it off strong in the 400 medley relay as the team of Anya Mostek, Aleksandra Denisenko, Sydney Lu and Mandy Brenner raced into the wall in a time of 3:43.57.

Some of the Crimson’s top contributors included Alexandra Bastone, Molly Hamlin and Stephanie Iannaccone, with the women turning in two individual victories apiece. Bastone swept the distance free events, claiming the 500 (4:55.75) and 1000 (10:03.99), while Hamlin won the 200 free (1:49.69) and 200 back (2:00.80) and Iannaccone won the 200 IM (2:02.83) and 200 breast (2:16.55).

The Razorbacks put up a strong fight to clinch four victories overall, including both diving events.

Bella Cothern was a huge contributor for Arkansas, bringing home the team’s only two wins in swimming. Cothern swept the sprint freestyle events, winning the 50 free in a time of 23.22 and the 100 free in a time of 51.21.

On the diving side, Maria Jose Sanchez prevailed in both springboard events. She posted scores of 331.65 on the 3-meter and 294.60 on the 1-meter to secure valuable points for the Razorbacks.

Hawaii turned in a number of runner-up finishes throughout the meet, just narrowly getting edged out by the competition.

The 200 IM saw Catherine Belyakov, who transferred from Duke this season, take 2nd with a time of 2:02.85, just .02 behind Harvard’s Iannaccone. Kailee Chow raced into the wall in a time of 2:03.08 in the 200 fly, only .25 off of the winning time, while Mandolin Nguyen secured the runner-up spot in the 200 breast with her time of 2:17.15.

Up Next

After hosting their final home meet of the season on Jan. 11, Hawaii is headed to Berkeley, CA, for the Cal Invitation from Jan. 16-18, while Arkansas will take on SEC opponent University of Tennessee on Jan. 16. Harvard is off from competition until Jan. 25, when they face off against the University of Pennsylvania in an Ivy League match up.