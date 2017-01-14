Harrison Lierz Hits #5 13-14 200 Meter Back Of All-Time In Austin

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

14-year-old Harrison Lierz of the Front Range Barracudas went 2:04.47 in the 200 long course meter backstroke Saturday night, becoming the 5th-fastest swimmer ever in USA Swimming’s 13-14 ranks.

Lierz first jumped up to #6 in prelims, dropping his previous best of 2:06.10 all the way down to a 2:04.88 to make the championship final at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Austin, Texas. That time qualified him 8th overall, in a heat with Olympian Jacob Pebley and besting junior world record-holder (in the 400 IM) Sean Grieshop for 8th. Lierz was the youngest swimmer to qualify for the final by 5 years.

Then in the final, Lierz improved even more, going 2:04.47 and moving up one spot to 7th overall. That also moved him up to 5th in the 13-14 age group all-time ranks, leapfrogging Benjamin Ho‘s 2:04.87 from 2013. The top 4 in the event are a pretty decorated group:

Aaron Peirsol: 2:02.78 (1998) Ryan Murphy: 2:02.86 (2010) Destin Lasco: 2:03.28 (2016) Michael Andrew: 2:04.06 (2014) Harrison Lierz: 2:04.47 (2017)

Lierz has dropped significant time over the past three years. Here’s what his 200 back progression looks like after Saturday’s swim: