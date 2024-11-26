Handling That “First Meet Back”

Each swim season seems to begin the same way as the last. From goal setting, scheduling, getting back in shape and beyond, we plan on a smooth transition from the last season.

All too often, we forget to consider the uncontrollable circumstances or events that could impact a season. Injuries, illness, mental health concerns, and other unexpected obstacles can greatly alter the course of a season, or multiple seasons.

Despite some of these factors being avoidable, many are not. Regardless, they often lead to extended time out of the pool and away from teammates. Most swimmers do not enjoy such unexpected breaks. Finally being able to swim again is exciting, but there is always a concern in the back of a swimmer’s mind after a break: that first meet back after time off.

Before the meet

“Am I in shape yet?” “How fast was I swimming last year around this time?” “What should I pack?”

Take a deep breath and don’t get ahead of yourself. Before the meet, it is important to keep a few things in mind:

Think LESS

Yes, I said less. It is so easy to let your mind race under nerve-wracking circumstances. Overthinking and focusing too heavily on as many details as possible, especially before the meet, will not help you perform! Instead, try to clear your mind to make it less strenuous, more successful and more enjoyable.

Be excited about racing

The heart of our sport is racing. The rush of that urge to beat the person next to you is exhilarating, and chances are, you missed that feeling. At least that was the case in all of my personal experiences while being out. Look forward being able to compete again alongside your teammates!

Realize there is no pressure

You’ve had a rough go. You’re just getting over an injury. The doctor cleared you to swim three days ago. No matter what the circumstances may be, your first meet in quite some time is coming up. Anxiety levels are at an time high, and you have so many expectations.

Worrying about the pressure is not going to help. Though you may have been experiencing what seems like a low point in your career, getting back into racing shape is the first step in escaping a slump. Avoid putting pressure on yourself, or you will limit yourself from enjoyment and success.

During the meet

“How should I warm up?” “Who am I racing?” “What am I doing here!?”

The key word to remember while at the meet is RELAX. But what else should you keep in mind?

Control what you can control

You can’t change the past, or the results of what happened in the past. You can, however, control your attitude, effort, coachability, and enthusiasm. Instead of thinking about how things could or should have been, think about what you can do now to make the most out the moment. Support your teammates, approach each race with an open mind, and be thankful that you’re back at it!

Times don’t matter

The most obvious standard of success in our sport is the time we see on the board. When you’re just getting back into it, focus on the process, executing your race plan, and the finer details like turns, underwaters, and your finish.

Enjoy being back

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to enjoy yourself. Taking a bit of pressure off your performance and gearing your focus towards enjoyment will go a long way.