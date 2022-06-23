Grousset Clips Fratus At The Wall To Win 50 Free Swim-Off In New Best of 21.59

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

France’s Maxime Grousset upset Brazilian Bruno Fratus to earn the eighth spot in tomorrow night’s final of the men’s 50 freestyle, out-touching him by three one-hundredths of a second in the swim-off.

The two men had tied for eighth in the semis in 21.83, and in a razor-thin battle where the two appeared to trade the lead a few times, Grousset got his hand on the wall first in a new best time of 21.59.

Fratus, who was going for his fifth career World Championship final in this event, just missed out in 21.62, though it stands up as his 100th-career swim under 22 seconds.

If Grousset and Fratus had gone those same times in the semis, they would’ve qualified second and third into the final.

Great Britain’s Ben Proud is the top seed at 21.42, and then Italian Lorenzo Zazzeri is nearly three-tenths back for second in 21.70.

The 32-year-old Fratus had won a medal in this event at three straight LC World Championships, earning bronze in 2015 and consecutive silvers in 2017 and 2019, and he also won bronze last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Grousset, 23, goes well under his previous best of 21.74 and moves into #30 all-time in the event. He is coming off a strong performance in the 100 free where he won silver in a time of 47.64, with his PB sitting at 47.52 from the Tokyo Games.

At the 2021 Olympics in the 50 free, Grousset tied for 12th in a time of 21.87.