Grant Shoults Back In Water After Shoulder Surgery

Stanford star and US National Teamer Grant Shoults is back in the water after undergoing a shoulder surgery at the very beginning of this year. Here is Shoults’ original statement announcing that he had undergone surgery on his shoulder and that it was successful:

“After 3 months of battling chronic pain, I underwent successful shoulder surgery. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaching staff, athletic trainers, Dr. Geoff Abrams, the Stanford Medical staff, USA Swimming, and Dr. Warren Kramer as well as the Kramer family in their never ending support and dedication to my mental and physical health. I am excited to go through life pain free with the ultimate goal at getting back to the competitive level I was at in the water. Everything happens for a reason and this is just a testament to God’s plan. I am sure that this bump in the road will allow me to grow as an individual and as a athlete. As always, I will continue being my Stanford teammates’ biggest fan as we continue striving for our goals together in and out of the water.”

Shoults has been on the road to recovery the past couple months, and just about a week ago, he got back in the pool, or rather, the ocean for the first time since the surgery. On March 31st, Shoults uploaded a video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing his first strokes since the surgery three months prior. Shoults is swimming in the ocean in the video, and writes in the caption “labrum feels great”, and “It’s good to be back”.

Shoults is qualified to swim the 400 free at the 2019 FINA World Championships this July in Gwangju, South Korea. With roughly 3.5 months from the point where he took his first strokes to when World Champs start, it’s still possible, though certainly up in the air, whether Shoults will still compete in Gwangju. Anyone dropping off the World Champs roster has to do so by June 20th, that way the next swimmer in line can be put on the roster. In this case, Shoults backing out of Worlds would bump Conor Dwyer in.