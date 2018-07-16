Get Ready For Euros By Watching Ben Proud’s Monster 21.16 50 Free

With the European Championships kicking off in less than 20 days, re-live some of the action building up to the big event in the form of British swimmer Ben Proud‘s furious 50m free from last month. Competing at the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy, World and Commonwealth Games champion Proud threw down a mighty mark of 21.16, taking gold at the meet while establishing a new British national record.

Video courtesy of Swimming Channel.

Additionally with his performance, Proud slid into the top spot in this season’s world rankings, as well as checked in as the 4th fastest performer in history. The 23-year-old Energy Standard athlete sits only behind world record holder Cesar Cielo and France’s Frederick Bousquet, who both went sub-21 with the super-suits, and American Caeleb Dressel, who swam the fastest textile time ever last summer to win World Championships gold in 21.15.

Proud will compete against the likes of Russia’s Vlad Morozov, Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev and Dutchman Jesse Puts, among many others, in Glasgow to keep his impressive time-dropping streak alive en route to attempting to stand atop the European Championships podium.