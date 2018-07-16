14-Year-Old Meghan Lynch Swims 2:17.11 200 IM At CT Senior Champs

CT 2018 SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS LC

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Freeman Athletic Center Pool, Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “CT 2018 Senior Championships LC”

Top 5 Team Scores

Men’s

Ridgefield Aquatic Club – 760 Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club – 523 Westport/Weston Family Y – 480.5 Woodbridge Aquatic Club – 394.5 Laurel East Hartford YMCA – 279

Women’s

Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club – 681.5 Greenwich YWCA Dolphins – 412.5 Westport/Weston Family Y – 324.5 Weston Swimming Inc. – 270 Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Club – 243.5

The 2018 Conncticut Senior Swimming Championships concluded on Sunday, july 15th, with the final day featuring the women’s 800, men’s 1500, 200 IM, 200 fly, and 100 free. 14-year-old Meghan Lynch (Greenwich YWCA Dolphins), who holds National Age Group Records in the 10&Under girls SCY 50/100 breast and LCM 100 breast, blasted a 2:17.11, breaking her previous best time of 2:19.19, which she set back in 2016 when she was 12. Lynch was fast in all 4 strokes, posting splits of 30.38, 35.75, 39.16, and 31.82 respectively. That time lands Lynch 20th in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls.

Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club) was a little off the caliber of his other swims this weekend, but still posted solid times in the 200 IM and 100 free with Nationals quickly approaching. Smith swam a 2:03.80 in the 200 IM, coming in over 4 seconds off his personal best of 1:59.56. He posted quality splits in all 4 strokes, going 26.67 in fly, 31.82 in back, 36.61 for breast, and a 28.70 free split. S,mith also won the 100 free, posting a 51.57 to shed .18 seconds off his personal best of 51.75. Smith swam a tightly split race, going out in 25.23 and coming back in 26.34.

James Plage, a 15 year old from Aquabears, dropped 25 seconds to win the men’s 1500. Plage posted a 15:54.83, shattering the 16-minute barrier for the first time ever. Plage maintained low-1:04 and high-1:03 100 splits throughout the race. He ranks 6th in the country this season for 15-16 boys, and 2nd for 15 year old boys.

Other Day 4 Event Winners: