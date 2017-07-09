At the request of swim teams and dedicated fans, SwimSwam now offers a way to embed swimming news stories directly into your team website! Get the latest swim news on Caeleb Dressel, Joseph Schooling, Katie Ledecky, Katinka Hosszu, and more swim stars on your website.

This is a great way to keep the swimmers visiting your team site informed about FINA World Championships. News about Swimming World Championships on SwimSwam is available in widget form and is automatically updated with the latest World Championship news stories from SwimSwam as they are published.

Copy the code below and paste it into your HTML editor in any section of your site to display the SwimSwam World Championship coverage and results for your readers:

<iframe width="310" height="400" src="//swimswam.com/iframe-embed/?term=54183" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe><a href="https://swimswam.com/event/2017-fina-world-championships/" style="font-size:10px;color:#CCC;"><br/>FINA World Championships on SwimSwam</a>

Pasting this HTML code into your website’s code editor will embed this widget of US Olympic Trials stories:

For help embedding the widget, feel free to contact us or respond in the comment section below!