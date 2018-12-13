German Sarah Köhler sets a new 800m free national record at SC Worlds

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Sarah Köhler improved the women’s 800m freestyle German National Record by 0,11 seconds.Köhler won the gold medal in this event at the 2017 European SC Championships in Copenhagen and set the former record of 8:10,65.

Köhler stated after the race that she was a little bit disappointed about her performance because she wanted to hop on the podium. But she said that she moved to a new training home a few months ago and that there were a lot of changes for her including a new town and a new coach, new training partners. Köhler will also start in the 400m freestyle in China.

Köhler’s split times today:

50m (7) 28.41, 100m (6) 58.99, 150m (6) 1:29.68, 200m (6) 2:00.57, 250m (5) 2:31.49, 300m (4) 3:02.52, 350m (4) 3:33.42, 400m (4) 4:04.34, 450m (5) 4:35.60, 500m (5) 5:06.52 550m (4) 5:37.33, 600m (4) 6:08.28, 650m (4) 6:39.20, 700m (4) 7:10.06, 750m (4) 7:41.10, Result: 8:10,54.

China’s Jianjiahe Wang won the gold medal today in China in a time of 8:04,35. Spain’s Mireia Belmonte is the World Record holder (7:59,34). Belmonte cancelled her participation at SC Worlds.