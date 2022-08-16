Futures Qualifier Yelin Tahk Commits to Navy for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Yelin Tahk, a Futures qualifier from Sunnyvale, California, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the U.S. Naval Academy. A 2022 graduate, Tahk is set to arrive on campus in time for the 2022-2023 season.

I am so excited to announce the continuation of my academic and athletic career at the Naval Academy! I chose the Naval Academy for the unparalleled educational opportunities as well as the amazing team atmosphere. I’d like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, parents, and friends for their unconditional love and support! A huge thank you to Coach Rob and Coach John for giving me this incredible opportunity! Go NAVY!!

Tahk graduated from Homestead High School. She trains and competes with the Santa Clara Swim Club. Tahk mainly competes in freestyle, excelling across all distances. She holds Futures qualifying times in the 50-, 200-, and 500-yard freestyles.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 24.01

100 free – 52.11

200 free – 1:51.78

500 free – 4:57.26

1650 free – 17:29.70

In March, Tahk competed at the Carlsbad Speedo Sectional Meet, earning a number of best times. She swam the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, and 200 IM. Her highest finish of the meet was 18th, which came in the 500 free. In finals, she posted a 4:59.87, a little more than two seconds off her best time from 2019. Tahk experienced her largest time drop in the 1000 free, taking off well over 5 seconds to post a 10:24.25 for 19th place. She also dropped in the 100 free and 200 IM, going 52.43 and 2:07.80, respectively.

At the 2022 CIF State Championships, Tahk competed in the individual 200 and 500 freestyles as well as two relays. She finished 29th in the 200 (1:52.91) and 30th in the 500 (5:04.12), coming in slightly over her best times in each.

Navy is a Division I swim program, located in Annapolis, Maryland. They compete in the Patriot League Championships. In 2022, the Navy women won the conference championship with 973.5 points, nearly 400 points ahead of 2nd-place Bucknell (577.5). This was their 10th Patriot League Championship win in a row, and 20th in program history.

Tahk’s best times would have put her 12th in the 200 free and 7th in the 500 free at the 2022 Championships. Among other swimmers from the Navy, she would have ranked fifth and fourth, respectively.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

