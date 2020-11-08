Futures Qualifier Emma Schueler Commits to Miami (OH) for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Schueler, a senior at Upper Arlington High School and the Upper Arlington Swim Club in Columbus, Ohio, has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state Miami University RedHawks for 2021-22.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Miami University to continue my academic and athletic career. I am very appreciative for my family, coaches, and friends who have helped guide and support me throughout this journey. A huge thanks to the coaching staff at Miami for believing in me and providing me with this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait for the next 4 years with this outstanding program, go Redhawks! #LoveandHonor”

Schueler is a Futures qualifier in the 50/100 free. She finaled in both events at the 2020 Ohio High School Division 1 State Championships last February. She placed 8th in the 50 free (23.76) and 11th in the 100 free (52.87) and she anchored the state-champion 200 free relay (23.47) as well as the 4th-place 200 medley relay (23.04). She clocked PBs in both the 50 free and 100 free during the 2020 high school season. In LCM, Schueler picked up lifetime bests in the 100 free (1:01.93) and 100 breast (1:19.13) at the MAKO Senior Meet last February, and in the 50 free (27.77) and 50 fly (30.34) at the Ohio Long Course Senior Championships in July 2019.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.61

100 free – 52.07

100 fly – 59.45

100 breast – 1:10.70

200 IM – 2:12.88

Schueler will join the RedHawks’ class of 2025 with Ariana Brattoli, Emily Rinker, Erin Szczupakiewicz, Jordyn Homoki, Katheryn Antonowich, Lauren Murray, Maggie Stock, Natalie Stump, and Taylor Connors. Miami women finished 4th at the 2020 MAC Championships. Schueler’s times are just a tick out of scoring range at the conference meet. It took 23.52/51.49 to score in the sprint free events in 2020.

